Koregaon Bhima panel postpones hearings

The state government had constituted the commission on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the “exact sequence” of events that led to the violence on the 200th anniversary of Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1 that year. (Representational Image) The state government had constituted the commission on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the “exact sequence” of events that led to the violence on the 200th anniversary of Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1 that year. (Representational Image)

The hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission scheduled in the last week of March have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. These hearings will be conducted in Mumbai.

A press statement issued by V V Palnitkar, Secretary to the Commission, read, “In the view of coronavirus, Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has decided to postpone all hearings scheduled at Pune during last week of March. It is further notified that these hearings will take place in Mumbai from March 30 to April 4. Detailed schedules of hearing will be notified.”

The press note added, “All concerned persons are requested not to visit the office of Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry except for compelling reasons.”

One person had died and several others injured in that violence. The commission was initially given four months to submit its report, but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended to allow it to complete its work.

