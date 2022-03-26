Koregaon Bhima panel: IPS officer Satpute’s cross-examination ends

IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, the superintendent of Solapur Rural Police, was cross-examined before the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission on Friday. She deposed as a witness before the two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel, which is investigating the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several were injured.