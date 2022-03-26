scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

Koregaon Bhima panel: IPS officer Satpute’s cross-examination ends

She deposed as a witness before the two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel, which is investigating the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several were injured.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 26, 2022 12:44:52 am
Satpute was the additional SP (Pune division) of Pune Rural Police then. (File)

IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, the superintendent of Solapur Rural Police, was cross-examined before the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission on Friday. She deposed as a witness before the two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel, which is investigating the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several were injured.

More from Pune

Satpute was the additional SP (Pune division) of Pune Rural Police then. She said Koregaon Bhima was not under her jurisdiction, but as per the orders of then SP of Pune Rural Police on December 28, 2017, she was deployed at the site “for making bandobast arrangements for regulating traffic.” She was questioned by the lawyers about the incidents of violence and law and order situation in the areas. Her cross-examination concluded on Friday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement