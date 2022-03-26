Koregaon Bhima panel: IPS officer Satpute’s cross-examination ends

March 26, 2022 12:44:52 am
IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, the superintendent of Solapur Rural Police, was cross-examined before the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission on Friday. She deposed as a witness before the two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel, which is investigating the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several were injured.
Satpute was the additional SP (Pune division) of Pune Rural Police then. She said Koregaon Bhima was not under her jurisdiction, but as per the orders of then SP of Pune Rural Police on December 28, 2017, she was deployed at the site “for making bandobast arrangements for regulating traffic.” She was questioned by the lawyers about the incidents of violence and law and order situation in the areas. Her cross-examination concluded on Friday.
