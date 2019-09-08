Koregaon Bhima panel of inquiry: After Gadling, activist Dhawale refuses to depose before commission

Activist and writer Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, Saturday said he didn’t want to depose before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry as he didn’t have confidence in the “structure” of the panel due to the appointment of Sumit Mullick as its member.

The two-member committee is headed by retired justice J N Patel and also includes Mullick, a former bureacrat who was the chief secretary of Maharashtra when violence broke out in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018.

The inquiry commission was set up by the state government last year to probe what caused the violence that broke out a day after Elgaar Parishad, an evening conclave held on December 31, 2017, in Shaniwar Wada. Dhawale was one of the key organisers of the conclave.

The activist said Mullick should be examined before the commission as he had held a responsible position in the government at the time of the violence. “If the accused is made a member of the commission, then how can it do justice,” Dhawale told the commission.

He said he was a member of the delegation that held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the ‘Elgaar March’ in Mumbai on March 26 last year. “The delegation, led by advocate Prakash Ambedkar, had demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence. But later, Mullick was appointed a member of the commission, which raises questions… Prakash Ambedkar had also raised objections before the commission regarding the appointment of Mullick. But no justification has been given to us by the commission or the government yet. So, I will not depose before the commission as I do not have confidence in its structure,” said Dhawale.

Justice Patel told Dhawale that Mullick has wide administrative experience and so his appointment as a member will help the panel and it was not going to influence the inquiry. But Dhawale said he was left with no option but to refuse to depose as a witness.

Dhawale, who appeared before the commission Saturday, came with a handwritten statement and copies of media reports, which claimed that Elgaar Parishad was not linked to Koregaon Bhima violence. While copies of his statement were distributed among lawyers and the mediapersons present for the hearing, the commission recorded that, “…in view of the fact that Dhawale has refused to give evidence on oath before the Commission as he has no faith and confidence in it, however, he is ready to give statement. The Commission does not want to record his statement.”

On Friday, lawyer Surendra Gadling, another accused in Elgaar Parishad case, had refused to depose before the commission, saying the deposition could prejudice his case before a trial court where he is facing serious charges.

Gadling and Dhawale are among the accused arrested last year by the Pune City Police under sections of the IPC and UAPA for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. They had written to the commission in July last year, requesting that they be allowed to depose before the commission, after which they were summoned to remain present for depositions on Friday and Saturday.