Koregaon bhima: Man whose house and hotel were damaged in Jan 1 violence deposes

Nikhil Daundkar, a resident of Koregaon Bhima whose hotel and house were damaged in the violence in the area on January 1, 2018, deposed before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

Daundkar was arrested by the Pune Rural Police for his alleged involvement in one of the cases of Koregaon Bhima violence on January 25, 2018, and was released on bail on February 6. But Daundkar claims that he did not participate in the violence and his property, including a hotel and house, were damaged in the Koregaon Bhima violence.

The ‘Jaystambh’ was erected by the British government to commemorate its soldiers who fought against Maratha forces in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818. A few lakh people from the Dalit community had gathered at the Jaystambh on January 1, 2018 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle, when violence broke out, in which one person was killed and several were injured.

Daundkar’s chief examination was recorded by advocate Ashish Satpute, lawyer for the commission, headed by retired justice J N Patel. Daundkar said he has a hotel in Koregaon Bhima area and has a business of supplying building construction material.

Advocate Kiran Channe, representing a Dalit witness, began Daundkar’s cross-examination Thursday. Channe asked him about his participation in a WhatsApp group ‘Koregaon Bhima Yuva Manch’, which he left after being released on bail.

Channe alleged that members of this group were involved in the January 1 violence. Daundkar denied the allegations.

Channe also cross-examined Suresh Sakat, a Dalit witness from Koregaon Bhima, whose house was allegedly set on fire on January 2, 2018.

