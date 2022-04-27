Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission summons Sharad Pawar on May 5

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has again summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to appear as a witness on May 5 and May 6.

The two-member commission, headed by retired High Court Justice J N Patel, is probing the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were injured. The commission had earlier summoned Pawar to depose as a witness on February 23 and February 24.

But on February 21, Pawar visited the commission’s office in Mumbai and sought adjournment of his hearing as he wanted more time for filing an additional affidavit with detailed information.

V V Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, said that Pawar submitted an additional affidavit a few days ago. “We have issued a summons, along with a letter of request, to Pawar, asking him to appear before the commission on May 5 and May 6,” said Palnitkar.

The Commission will hold its hearings in Mumbai between May 5 and May 11.

Pawar had also filed an affidavit before the commission in October 2018.

In the wake of the Koregaon Bhima violence, Pawar had raised suspicion about the role of Hindutva groups in the violence. But in his affidavit, Pawar stated that he was “not in a position to specifically make allegations against any particular organisation” for causing the violence.

“It is unfortunate that the state government and law enforcement authorities failed to protect the interest of the common man residing at Koregaon Bhima and around localities of Pune district. Active role of right wing forces behind the violence at Koregaon Bhima can’t be ruled out. However, concrete evidence can be gathered only by the law enforcement agencies of the state,” added Pawar.

Meanwhile, Ganesh More, the police officer who investigated the case against Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, was cross-examined before the commission on Wednesday. More was attached to Pune Rural Police as the sub-divisional police officer in Daund at the time of the violence. He retired from police service in December 2018.

Advocate B G Bansode, representing a Dalit witness, cross-examined More and alleged that Bhide and Ekbote were linked to each other and had “political patronage and police protection”, due to which no action has been taken against them. More responded, “That is not correct.”

Dalit activist Anita Savale had lodged an FIR against Bhide and Ekbote, accusing them of instigating the violence in Koregaon Bhima. Ekbote was arrested by Pune Rural Police but was later released on bail.

Police have filed a chargesheet in this case against Ekbote. Bhide was neither arrested nor chargesheeted, citing ‘lack of evidence’.