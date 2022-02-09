Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission summons Sharad Pawar to depose before it as witness

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry Wednesday summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to depose as a witness on February 23 and 24.

The schedule of the upcoming hearings in Mumbai, between February 21 and 25, was released by V V Palnitkar, the secretary of the commission.

Pawar had in October 2018 filed an affidavit before the two-member commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice J N Patel probing into the causes of the violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

It may be recalled that during an interaction with the media following the January 1 violence, Pawar had raised suspicion about the role of Hindutva groups in the riots. But in his affidavit, Pawar had stated that he was “not in a position to specifically make allegations against any particular organisation” for causing the Koregaon Bhima violence.

Also read | Koregaon Bhima panel to call Mumbai police JCP to depose as witness

He also stated, “It is unfortunate that the state government and law enforcement authorities failed to protect the interest of common man residing at Koregaon Bhima and around localities of Pune district. Active role of Right-wing forces behind the violence at Koregaon Bhima cannot be ruled out. However, concrete evidence can be gathered only by the law enforcement agencies of the state.”

As per the commission’s schedule, Pawar is supposed to appear before the commission in Mumbai on February 23 and 24. Along with Pawar, the commission has also summoned senior police officers, including IPS officer Mohammed Suvez Haque, who was the superintendent (SP) of Pune rural police at the time of the Koregaon Bhima violence, Sandeep Pakhale, the then additional SP of Pune rural police and Ravindra Sengaonkar, the then additional commissioner of Pune city police, to depose as witnesses between February 21 and February 24.

As stated in the schedule, IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil has also been asked to appear before the commission on February 25 to file his affidavit. Meanwhile, the commission has also summoned Harshali Potdar, an organiser of the Elgaar Parishad, to appear on February 25. Potdar is under cross examination before the commission.

Pawar was earlier summoned by the commission to depose as a witness on April 4, 2020. But on March 23, 2020, the commission had to postpone its hearings due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The commission resumed its hearings in August 2021.