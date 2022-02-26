Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission: IPS officer Nangare Patil files affidavit on ‘security threat’

IPS OFFICER Vishwas Nangare Patil submitted his affidavit before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry in Mumbai on Friday.

The two-member commission, headed by retired justice J N Patel, is probing the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

The current joint commissioner (law and order) of Mumbai Police, Nangare Patil, was the special inspector general of police, Kolhapur Range, at the time of the violence in Koregaon Bhima area (in the jurisdiction of Pune Rural Police), which was under his supervision.

In his affidavit, Nangare Patil attached details of the various tasks performed by him, instructions given to subordinate police officers about bandobast arrangements, and ordering additional police force and deployment of SRPF companies in view of the massive gathering expected at the Jaystambh in Perne village for the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Nangare Patil also shared a couple of WhatsApp messages between him and other police officers on and before January 1, 2018, regarding the arrangements at Koregaon Bhima.

A WhatsApp message sent by Nangare Patil to his seniors at “11.58 am on January 1, 2018” mentions the “security threat” to the house (adjacent to Jaystambh) of Jamadar Malwadkar (descendent of British army soldier Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, who was injured in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818, and was later appointed as the in-charge of the Jaystambh)

“There was input of demolition of this house by Dalit Sanghatna, but due to heavy deployment and proper plan, we are sure of neutralising any attempt,” stated the message. The same message also mentioned that “disturbing trend of volatile speeches” was witnessed at the Elgaar Parishad (held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune city on December 31, 2017).

It then mentioned the law and order situation at Vadhu Burdruk (over putting up a board with disputed history on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017), following which a case under SC/ST Atrocity Act was registered and arrests were made. Later, residents of the village sat together and sorted out the issue.

The message also mentioned “rumours” on that day of “1000 Maratha youth marching towards Vijaystambh”.

The message further stated that Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote was given a “proper message not to indulge in any conflict” by the police as he had opposed the celebration of the battle anniversary, claiming that “it glorifies the British”.

The message also stated, “Dalit and Leftist organisations are trying to show this celebration as beginning of struggle against Navpeshwai and reap its political fruits by inciting the feelings of Dalit masses.”

Nangare Patil has said that he received information about stone pelting at Koregaon Bhima junction at around 12.30 pm and immediately started for Pune.

The IPS officer has also attached the wireless communication call logs of January 1, 2018, official documents and news reports of efforts taken by him for pacifying the mob, controlling the situation and holding meetings for social harmony in Vadhu Budruk and Koregaon Bhima area.