Koregaon Bhima panel hearings to resume from Nov 15, Rashmi Shukla among witnesses summoned

After receiving a nod from the state government regarding availability of a bigger venue in Mumbai for the purpose, the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Monday released its schedule for conducting the next set of hearings in the case.

The panel will conduct its hearings at Sahyadri Guest House in the state capital from November 15 to November 20. As per the schedule, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was a former Pune Police Commissioner, has been summoned to appear before the panel as a witness on November 18.

Last week, the commission had suspended all its future hearings till the state government provided suitable accommodation. The two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel was formed by the government for probing into the cause of Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission had sought a bigger place such as Sahyadri guest house or Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium for conducting hearings. But claiming that no suitable place was provided despite multiple communications, the commission had suspended its future hearings, which were being held inside another government building so far.

“Discussions with the government officials are on. The government is in favour of providing us Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Anticipating that this place will be made available, we have released our schedule for the hearings in Mumbai from November 15,” V V Palnitkar, Secretary, Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, told the Indian Express.

As stated in the schedule, IPS officers Rashmi Shukla and Lakhmi Gautam, retired IPS officer Bipin Bihari, who was the additional director general of police (law and order) at the time of Koregaon Bhima violence, and Elgaar Parishad organiser Harshali Potdar are the witnesses required to appear before the commission between November 15 and November 20.

The commission was initially given four months in 2018 to submit its report but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended over the months.

The commission received three extensions of four months each, one extension of three months, another of six months and the last extension of two months was from February 8, 2020 to April 8, 2020.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission postponed its hearings till further notice on March 23, 2020. Meanwhile, the period of extension granted to the commission by the government expired on April 8. The commission then sought further extension of at least six months, saying that it intended to examine nearly 40 to 50 more witnesses, including police and revenue officers and also some prominent political leaders. Accordingly, the state government granted extension to the commission till December 31, 2021. The commission then started conducting hearings of witnesses in Pune from August 2.

During a hearing in Pune on October 22, the commission had summoned IPS officers Param Bir Singh and Shukla, who are currently surrounded by controversies. However, Param Bir, the former Mumbai police commissioner, has not been included in the list of witnesses during the next hearing.

Shukla, who was the Pune Police Commissioner when the Koregaon Bhima violence took place, is currently posted in Hyderabad as the Additional Director General of CRPF (South Zone). Elgaar Parishad, a conclave, was held in the jurisdiction of the Pune city police on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Param Bir, a former Mumbai police chief was in August 2018, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), when he addressed a press conference releasing documents seized from the persons arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case for alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist). Param Bir was shunted out as the Mumbai police commissioner after he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March with several allegations against then state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.