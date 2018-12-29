Koregaon Bhima: From Dec 30 to Jan 1, no entry for Ekbote, Kabir Kala Manch activists

Pune Rural Police has banned the entry of Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, as well as activists associated with the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), to areas under its jurisdiction from December 30 to January 1, when several events to mark the 201st anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima are scheduled to be held in the area.

The Jaystambh in Perne village, Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk are under Pune Rural Police’s jurisdiction. Ekbote was accused of instigating violence in the area last year, which had led to the death of one person and left hundreds injured. He was arrested and later released on bail. The KKM is alleged to be a Maoist front and is under investigation in the Elgaar Parishad case.

SP (Pune Rural) Sandip Patil confirmed that an order has been passed to deny entry to some persons in the district from December 30 to January 1 as preventive action. While Patil did not specify any names, police sources confirmed the list included Ekbote and some KKM activists, among others. Police have warned that legal action will be taken if these people do not follow the order.