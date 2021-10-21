Koregaon Bhima: Commission summons DCP (Crime) for police station records

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Thursday issued summons to the deputy commissioner of police (crime) of the Pune city police asking for various records from Vishrambag police station between November 2017 and February 2018.

It was under the jurisdiction of Vishrambag police station that Elgaar Parishad, a conclave which is being probed for its alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, was held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, a day before the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

A two-member commission headed by retired judge justice J N Patel is probing into the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

The commission is examining witnesses including residents of Koregaon Bhima and adjoining villages along with activists, researchers, police and government officials.

As the commission released its programme for examination of senior police officers, lawyers B A Desai, B G Bansode, Kiran Channe and Rahul Makhare, representing different witnesses from the public, had sought before the panel copies of first information reports (FIRs), station diary entries, wireless communications, CCTV footage, details of preventive actions and video recordings between November 2017 and February 2018, from Shikrapur, Lonikand, Chakan and Ranjangaon police stations of Pune rural police and Vishrambag police station of Pune city police.

The lawyers had also sought details of incoming and outgoing calls from personal and official phones of the then superintendent of Pune rural police, commissioner of Pune city police, intelligence reports filed by state intelligence department and local intelligence branches of Pune rural and Pune city police, regarding the incidents that occurred in their jurisdiction between November 2017 and January 2018. They also sought “Gavawari” registers from Shikrapur and Lonikand police stations.

Accordingly, state’s lawyer Shishir Hiray on Thursday submitted that as directed by the commission, relevant documents have been produced for inspection. Hiray stated that “Gavawari” was not relied upon as evidence by any court, tribunal or commission.

So, the commission passed an order that except for “Gavawari”, relevant documents must be given to all parties. But the lawyers submitted that several records such as documents from Vishrambag police stations, preventive actions by Chakan and Ranjangaon police stations, wireless communication, various CCTV footage and video recorded by police officials, have not been given by the state. The lawyers asked the commission to take action against the police officers concerned and summon them for production of remaining documents and records. Advocate Hiray then submitted that the state has provided the available documents. He stated that correspondence was done with Pune city police officials for documents from Vishrambag police station, but they were not forwarded. Hiray also stated that certain documents that were not provided are “privileged” and those, including mobile and land line communications along with CCTV footage, are not available due to passage of time and other technical reasons.

The commission then passed an order, stating: “Initially, records from the Vishrambag police station be requisitioned. Issue summons to DCP (crime) Pune city for production of documents on October 22, 2021,” the order stated. Commission’s lawyer Ashish Satpute confirmed that summons was issued to DCP (crime).

Meanwhile, as per the commission’s programme, assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Galande and retired deputy superintendent of police Ganesh More were present on Thursday, but they were not examined. Both officers were holding important positions in Pune rural police at the time of January 1 violence.