Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry: Witness questioned on ‘conspiracy to spread false history’ about Sambhaji Maharaj cremation

A witness was on Monday questioned by lawyers before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry regarding his claim that “false history” about cremation of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was spread by authors of certain books as part of a “conspiracy”.

Sambhaji Shivale (51) is a school teacher and resident of the historic Vadhu Budruk village (located about 4 kms from Koregaon Bhima) known for the samadhi of Sambhaji Maharaj. The village also has a disputed tomb-like structure, which, according to the Dalit Mahar community, is the samadhi of Govind Gopal Dhegoji Meghoji, a 17th century figure revered by the community.

Marathas from Vadhu Budruk village believe it was their ancestors, the Shivale Deshmukhs, who defied the orders of Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj after he was killed by the Mughal emperor in 1689. The Dalit Mahar community, however, claims that Govind Gopal performed the last rites of the king. The Gaikwad family from the village claims to be successors of Govind Gopal.

In his affidavit submitted before the commission, Shivale claimed that Gaikwads are not the successors of Govind Gopal. Shivale also stated names of certain authors and their books, claiming they “conspired” to spread false history about Govind Gopal and cremation of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Shivale claimed that considering this false history as truth, the Gaikwad family put up a board with the “disputed history” of Govind Gopal in Vadhu Budruk on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017.

The board was removed by certain persons, mainly from the Maratha community, which led to an altercation that was seen as one of the triggering factors that prompted the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured.

During cross-examination, advocate Rahul Mahkare questioned Shivale stating that he did not have personal information about the “conspiracy” referred in his affidavit.

Shivale replied that he stated so on the basis of what (the alleged distorted history) he read from the books “Namantar Aurangabad Ani Punyache” by Sharad Patil, “1 January, 1818- Swatantryache Band” by Professor Vilas Kharat, “Mahar Ek Deshatil Shur Jat” by Annasaheb Chavan, and “Sambhaji”, a novel by former IAS officer Vishwas Patil.

Makhare said that research carried out by Shivale in this matter was not based on correct historical facts and was done to suit the whims and fantasies of his beliefs. Shivale denied the allegation.

Advocate Pradeep Gawade confronted Shivale with pamphlets of programme conducted by “Bharat Mukti Morcha” in Vadhu Budruk on May 17, 2016 and January 1, 2018 in Koregaon Bhima. The pamphlets carried names of authors Annasaheb Chavan and Vilas Kharat, who, according to Shivale, had allegedly stated false history in their books.

Shivale was then discharged by the two-member commission, headed by retired Justice J N Patel, probing causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence.