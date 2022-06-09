Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry to summon presidents of six political parties

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday passed an order to issue summons to presidents of six political parties in Maharashtra to take their suggestions on steps that can be taken to prevent and tackle a law and order situation in a better manner. These political parties include the Shiv Sena, the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Republican Party of India (A).

The order was passed following an application filed by advocate Aashish Satpute, the lawyer representing the commission. The two-member commission, headed by retired judge Justice J N Patel, was formed by the state government to probe into the causes of violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

Earlier too, in 2018, the commission had issued notices to all prominent political leaders in the state, asking them to appear before it and submit their suggestions and other information pertaining to the Koregaon Bhima violence and prevention of such incidents in the future. But only Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had responded and filed his affidavit before the commission. Pawar also deposed before the commission on May 5 when he was cross-examined by the lawyers representing different witnesses.

Recently, advocate Satpute filed an application seeking an order from the commission to summon the leaders of other prominent political parties in the state. Satpute pointed out that as per a “terms of reference (TOR)”of the commission, it has “to suggest short-term and long-term measures to be taken by the district administration and the police in order to avoid recurrence of such incidence.”

Satpute stated that knowing the views of prominent political leaders on the points of this TOR would help the commission in submission of its report. Satpute stated that it was necessary to know from these political leaders as to what additional powers can be given to the police officers that would enable them to prevent and control law and order situations such as communal riots, political agitations and bandh in a better and effective manner.

The commission allowed Satpute’s application and passed an order stating: “Issue summons to the Presidents (of political parties) to attend the commission in person to depute a representative on their behalf.”

As per the order, political party presidents or their representatives should file an affidavit before the commission by June 30. The order further stated that the commission of inquiry will summon the person who has filed the affidavit to give oral evidence before the panel.