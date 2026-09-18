Commission probing Koregaon Bhima violence concludes hearings after 8 years

Nearly eight and a half years after the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry was formed by the Maharashtra government to probe the causes for violence in Pune’s Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, the panel has concluded its hearings to record evidence.

The Commission has received yet another extension till October 31, 2026, to submit its final report to the state government. Rajendra Holkar, Joint Secretary, Home Department, issued a letter in this regard on September 11. This is the 23rd extension granted to the Commission.

V V Palnitkar, the Commission’s secretary, told The Indian Express on Friday, “The government has given an extension to the Commission of two more months to complete its work. The Commission concluded the hearings of witnesses that were conducted to record evidence. The Commission will now prepare its final report that will be submitted to the government.”