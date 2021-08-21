Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry delays hearings in Mumbai, seeks bigger space to enforce Covid protocols 

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has postponed its hearings in Mumbai between August 23 and August 25 owing to the unavailability of a large enough place to enforce Covid-19 protocols.

The two-member commission headed by retired high court judge J N Patel is probing the cause of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several injured.

The commission had summoned Harshali Potdar, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, and IPS officer Lakhmi Gautam for deposing as witnesses during the hearings.

“The place currently available for holding the hearings is too small. We tried to get a bigger place, where it is possible to maintain physical distance and take necessary precautions in the view of Covid-19. We had also suggested the auditorium of Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai for this purpose. But, due to the unavailability of a bigger place, we have postponed the hearings. The next session of hearings would now take place in Pune in September,” said V V Palnitkar, Secretary, Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry.

The commission was initially given four months to submit its report, but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended to allow it to complete its work. The commission then received three extensions of four months each, one extension of three months, one of six months, and the last extension of two months was from February 8, 2020 to April 8, 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, on March 23, 2020, the commission issued a letter postponing the hearings till further notice.

Meanwhile, the period of extension granted to the commission by the government expired on April 8. The commission had then sought further extension of at least six months, saying it intended to examine nearly 40 to 50 more witnesses, including police and revenue officers and also some prominent political leaders.

Accordingly, the state government granted it an extension till December 31, 2021. The commission then conducted hearings of witnesses in Pune between August 2 to August 6.

Advocate Ashish Saypute, lawyer for the commission, said the schedule for the next hearings has not been released yet, but would be done soon.