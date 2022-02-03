Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry hearings: IPS officer deposes before panel; some lawyers seek more time to examine videos of violence

IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, the superintendent of Solapur Rural Police, deposed as a witness before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday. On, January 1, 2018, when violence broke out in Koregaon Bhima, she was the additional SP (Pune division) of Pune Rural Police.

The two-member commission is investigating the factors that led to the violence, in which one person died and several others were injured.

Satpute’s chief examination was recorded by commission’s lawyer Aashish Satpute.

Advocate Kiran Channe, representing Dalit political activist Ravindra Chandane, conducted Satpute’s cross-examination. Satpute said Koregaon Bhima was not under her jurisdiction, but as per the orders of the then SP of Pune Rural Police on December 28, 2017, she was deployed at Koregaon Bhima “for making bandobast for regulating traffic.”

Also Read | Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry examines descendant of Jaystambh ‘in-charge’ soldier

As per her affidavit submitted before the commission, Satpute was also witness to the incidents of violence reported in the area on January 1. Advocate Channe questioned Satpute about the bandobast preparations.

Satpute’s cross-examination was then deferred till the next sitting of the commission in Pune as lawyers sought more time to examine several videos related to the January 1 violence to “bring the correct facts on record”. However, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray objected, saying that these videos were initially shown and then given to the advocates in 2020-2021.

The Commission adjourned the hearing. The inquiry panel also made it clear that it has very limited time at its disposal and repeated adjournments should not be sought.

Meanwhile, advocate Barun Kumar, representing Harshali Potdar, an organiser of Elgaar Parishad, started cross-examination of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Galande, who was the in-charge inspector of Shikrapur police station of Pune Rural Police at the time of Koregaon Bhima violence.

Galande is considered to be a crucial police witness as Koregaon Bhima area comes under the jurisdiction of Shikrapur police station.