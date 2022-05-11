Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry calls for Elgaar Parishad video

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has asked special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray to obtain and submit the video of the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune in December 2017.

The two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel is probing the cause of the violence in the Koregaon Bhima area of the Pune district on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured. A day before the violence, an Elgaar Parishad was held at the Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

A Pune city police probe claimed that “provocative speeches” made at the Elgaar Parishad and previous campaigns for the event were among the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima. The police had also alleged the role of banned CPI-Maoist in organising the Elgaar Parishad. A number of activists from different parts of the country were arrested for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist in the Elgaar Parishad case, initially probed by the Pune city police and later taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A witness, Sagar Shinde, had submitted an application before the commission, seeking video of the Elgaar Parishad from the police. Advocate Hiray, who represents the state, filed his say on this application that the video of Elgaar Parishad is available in the two offences registered at the Vishrambag police station in Pune.

On Tuesday, advocate Rishabh Pardeshi sought an order from the commission for the submission of the Elgaar Parishad video, saying it was essential for cross-examination of witnesses related to the event.

“The Commission has passed an order asking the special public prosecutor to obtain and submit the Elgaar Parishad video,” said advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer representing the panel.

Meanwhile, advocate Barun Kumar representing Harshali Potdar, one of the organisers of the Elgaar Parishad, cross-examined retired deputy superintendent of police Ganesh More of the Pune Rural police, who investigated the offence against right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide alleging their role in the violence.

The Pune Rural police recently told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission that it had found no evidence against Bhide and was dropping his name in the Koregaon Bhima violence case. Ekbote was arrested, but later released on bail and was chargesheeted in this case.