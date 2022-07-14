Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry: Activist quizzed over Teltumbde’s article on Maoist leader

DURING THE cross-examination before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, activist Harshali Potdar was questioned about an article written by Anand Teltumbde in memory of Sridhar Srinivasan, the alleged central committee member of the banned CPI-Maoist.

Alleged to be a top urban operative of the banned organisation, Sridhar was arrested along with his aide Vernon Gonsalves by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2007. Both were convicted under various Sections of the UAPA, Explosives Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code. They were released in April 2013. Sridhar reportedly died of a heart attack on August 18, 2015.

An alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and an activist of the Republican Panthers Jatiantachi Chalwal, often referred to as just RP, Potdar and other members of the outfit, including Sudhir Dhawale, participated in a programme at the Bhupesh Gupta Bhavan in Mumbai, to mark Sridhar’s first death anniversary, on September 2, 2016.

Potdar identified herself in a photograph of this programme, in which she is seen singing songs along with Ramesh Golala, who was arrested and charged in a UAPA case by the Maharashtra ATS in January 2018 for alleged links with CPI-Maoist. Golala is currently out on bail.

During the programme, the book “S Sridhar – Portrait of the revolutionary as a warrior- intellectual”, was released. Advocate Pradip Gawade showed the book to the commission and confronted Potdar with an article from it by Anand Teltumbde.

In this article titled “He was inquisitive about developments in science and their implications for revolution”, Teltumbde has stated, “Every era has its Bhagatsinghs and Sridhar like Maoists are indeed Bhagatsinghs of our times….”

Potdar said she does not know whether Teltumbde has written this article. Gawade asked, “Devoid of the above referred Article, do you agree that a convicted person of a banned terrorist organisation, like Sridhar, is Bhagatsingh of our times?” Potdar replied, “I cannot say”.

During cross-examination, Potdar also admitted that she participated in another programme to remember Srinivasan held at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on October 8, 2015. She identified herself in a photograph of a group of activists singing songs during the programme.

The two-member commission, headed by retired Justice J N Patel, is probing into the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were left injured. In her affidavit before the commission, Potdar blamed Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for the violence. She deposed as a witness before the commission in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. Her cross examination would continue.

Potdar is among the 23 persons the Pune City Police booked in the Elgaar Parishad case for alleged links with the CPI-Maoist. But she was not among the nine accused arrested by city police, which included Dhawale, Gadling and Gonsalves. The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which further arrested seven activists including Anand Teltumbde under UAPA.

Potdar, Dhawale and other activists of RP and Kabir Kala Manch were active in organising the Elgaar Parishad, a conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, a day before the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.