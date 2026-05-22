Koregaon Bhima inquiry: Commission told BARTI has no expertise to manage Jaystambh

BARTI (left) has been participating in Shourya Din celebration at Jaystambh (right) on a year to year basis and providing funds for it strictly in compliance with the directions of state government, the affidavit said. (Express photo)

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has called IAS officer Deepa Mudhol Munde, Director General of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), for cross examination on June 1.

The Commission had asked BARTI to file an affidavit in connection with its role in managing the programmes for the Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary on January 1 and the civil dispute related to the Jaystambh land.

Accordingly, Mundhe filed the affidavit on April 22. It stated that BARTI was not authorised by the Maharashtra Government to independently look after, administer, or manage the Jaystambh.

It further stated that BARTI did not have any expertise to maintain, manage any memorial like Jaystambh.