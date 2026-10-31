Koregaon Bhima violence: Probe committee gets 24th extension

The Maharashtra government has granted yet another extension to the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry till March 31, 2027.

The Home Department of the state government issued a letter in this regard on October 30.

This is the 24th extension granted to the commission probing the causes for violence in Pune’s Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured where lakhs of Ambedkarites had gathered to commemorate the 200th battle of Koregaon Bhima.

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The state government constituted a two-member commission, headed by retired high court justice J N Patel with former chief secretary Sumit Malik as the other member, on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the “exact sequence” of events that led to Koregaon Bhima violence.