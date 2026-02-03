Konkan’s 800 years of tradition: Why actor Siddharth Menon is bringing raw scriptless ‘Dashavatari’ energy to Pune stages

No written script, no rehearsed dialogues, no blackout, no lights. Rooted in the red soil of Konkan and nurtured over nearly 800 years, Dashavatari Mahanatya brings Maharashtra’s priceless living folk tradition based purely on faith, rhythm, memory, and raw performance energy. Bringing this timeless art form to an urban audience in Pune once again is actor Siddharth Menon, known for his role in the Marathi film Dashavatar.

Menon’s production will feature veteran Dashavatar exponents Dada Rane Konaskar and Gaurav Shirke, whose mastery and lineage bring authenticity to the event. The ensemble includes 25 artists, supported by 8 technical crew members, 3 traditional percussionists (vadak), and a carefully planned lighting design that complements the live improvisation without overpowering it.

Dashavatari Mahanatya is a form of folk theatre based on the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, performed directly on stage without a written script.

‘Dada Rane Konaskar to present live trick scenes’

This year’s Dashavatari Mahanatya is special because, for the first time, senior Dashavatari artist Dada Rane Konaskar is presenting spectacular live trick scenes on the Dashavatar stage, said Siddharth Menon at a press conference on Monday. Through this, the traditional folk form is being given a new and grand dimension, he added.

“Dashavatar, in itself, is a Mahanaatya. The energy with which these artists perform is unbelievable. There is no set, no elaborate props. Sometimes just a bench, a mridang, an organ, and taal. They decide the story just before the performance begins and improvise the entire show live. There isn’t a single rehearsed dialogue, and yet the storytelling is powerful and complete,” he said.

The uniqueness of this art lies in the fact that the artists do their own makeup and costumes. The combination of powerful acting, devotion, humour, rhythm, dialogue, and physical expression comes together as Dashavatar.

Following an overwhelming response to the Dashavatari Mahotsav held in Pune last December, the makers decided that limiting the experience to just a few shows would be unjust to both the art form and its artists. The result is ‘Dashavatari Mahanatya’ with a larger, more immersive presentation featuring artists from Jay Hanuman Traditional Dashavatar Natya Mandal, Sawantwadi, Maharashtra.

According to Menon, his production stands apart for staying true to the essence of Dashavatari.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the team also launched a motion poster for a folk art performance, marking a rare blend of tradition and modern presentation. The move aims to connect younger audiences with a centuries-old legacy through contemporary storytelling tools.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Menon recalled witnessing Dashavatar performances while working on the film Dashavatar in Konkan. “That’s when I felt that this art must reach audiences in Pune and other cities where theatre culture is so strong. We often say folk art should be preserved, but preservation for me means giving artists a new audience and giving audiences a real experience of the art.”

He adds that what moved him most was the artists’ spirit. “They don’t expect anything in return, no fame, no luxury. All they want is encouragement. When they see children in the audience, they feel hopeful that this 800-year-old tradition will survive.”

Vision behind Dashavatari Mahanaatya

According to Menon, the goal is to take Dashavatari Mahanaatya beyond Pune. “Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Vidarbha, Indore, and even internationally someday. This art deserves to travel. Folk art grows when cultures meet, when cities embrace it. That’s the vision behind Dashavatari Mahanaatya,” he said.

Multilingual writer and theatre director Bhushan Koregaonkar, who was also present on the occasion, said that Dashavatari and Lavani are living traditions, and not museum pieces. Their power lies in raw improvisation, inherited knowledge, and fearless expression passed orally across generations, he said. “Seeing these art forms performed by authentic, hereditary artists reveals their honesty, humour, strength, and emotional truth, something no workshop, rehearsal, or modern adaptation can ever fully replicate,” said Koregaonkar.

The upcoming shows will be staged at Ramkrishna More Theatre, Pimpri Chinchwad, on February 7 and Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, Pune, on February 8. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

(Vaishnavi Gujar is an intern with The Indian Express)