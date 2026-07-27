Widespread rain likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra till month-end

The impact was visible on Monday, with cloudy skies and intermittent spells ranging from light drizzle to moderate showers.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readJul 27, 2026 09:38 PM IST
Pune experienced heavy rainfall throughout the day (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)Pune experienced heavy rainfall throughout the day (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)
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Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall till August 2, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at several places till July 30-31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune city and its suburbs remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places till July 30. The impact was visible on Monday, with cloudy skies and intermittent spells ranging from light drizzle to moderate showers. By 5.30 pm, Chinchwad and Pashan had recorded 12 mm of rainfall each, Shivajinagar 11.7 mm, Koregaon Park 11 mm and the NDA station 2 mm.

Pune district was also under a yellow alert on Monday for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. IMD said a few places received “rather heavy rain”. Girivan recorded 50.5 mm and Kurvande 37.5 mm in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Other parts of the district also received significant rainfall during the period, with Bhor recording 23 mm, Talegaon 21 mm, Nimgiri 9.5 mm, Daund 8 mm and Rajgurunagar 6.5 mm. Rain continued through the day, with Talegaon receiving another 39.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, followed by Girivan (27 mm) and Bhor (21 mm).

Since June 1, Pune district has received 550.6 mm of rainfall, 241.9 mm above the seasonal normal. According to the IMD, weather conditions are expected to improve slightly from Tuesday.

Rainfall over the ghat regions of Pune, which have witnessed extremely heavy rain this monsoon, has shown signs of easing. Tamhini recorded the highest rainfall at 210 mm in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking its seasonal total to 5,479 mm. According to a weather expert, Tamhini has received more rainfall this season than Cherrapunji in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, long regarded as one of the wettest places on earth.

During the same 24-hour period, Shirgaon recorded 160 mm, Dawdi 134 mm and Bhira 127 mm, all falling in the IMD’s “very heavy rain” category. Lonavala received 70 mm till 8.30 am on Monday, taking its seasonal total to 3,840 mm, and recorded another 111 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

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The IMD said Pune city’s maximum temperature was around 27°C and the minimum around 22°C, both close to normal.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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