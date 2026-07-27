Widespread rain likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra till month-end

Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall till August 2, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at several places till July 30-31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune city and its suburbs remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places till July 30. The impact was visible on Monday, with cloudy skies and intermittent spells ranging from light drizzle to moderate showers. By 5.30 pm, Chinchwad and Pashan had recorded 12 mm of rainfall each, Shivajinagar 11.7 mm, Koregaon Park 11 mm and the NDA station 2 mm.

Pune district was also under a yellow alert on Monday for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. IMD said a few places received “rather heavy rain”. Girivan recorded 50.5 mm and Kurvande 37.5 mm in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.