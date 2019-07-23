Kondhwa wall collapse: Special panel report by next week, says Bhegade

Minister of State for Labour, Environment and Rehabilitation Bala Bhegade on Monday said a special committee set up to study the wall collapse incident in Kondhwa is expected to submit its report next week. The Minister assured “appropriate action” would be taken after the report was submitted.

At least 17 people died after a 60-foot-high wall of a residential complex collapsed on some shanties, housing labourers working on an adjacent construction site, in Pune’s Kondhwa area on June 29. None of the labourers working at the site was registered with the office of the additional labour commissioner, which again put the spotlight back on the laxness over labour safety in the state.

Following the incident, Bhegade had said that the labour commissioner’s office had conducted a survey of under-construction sites for over 90 days and registered more than 13,000 workers. “A special labour registration drive is being carried out till August 14, and I appeal to all stakeholders to ensure this is successful,” he had said then.

Bhegade, who was speaking to the media in Pune, also said that they would try to solve the problems of the workers of the Racold Thermo Private Limited in Chakan, who were laid off last year, through talks.

At least 97 workers of the company were laid off after the company closed its Chakan facility and cleared their dues. The letters of termination were couriered to the homes of the employees, who claimed that they had no knowledge about the lay offs.

Asked about the fate of the employees, the MoS said they have already spoken to the representatives of the company twice. “We have requested them to think of a situation wherein employees would be allowed to take voluntary retirement. The company representatives are expected to revert with their reply in the next week or so,” he said.

Bhegade said they have also initiated talks with around 30 companies that are facing problems of labour lay offs in the industrial zones.

“Our talks in regards to a company in Sanaswadi, which had laid off over 200 workers, has proved successful and the company has already taken back 79 workers, while talks in regards to 170 more workers are still on,” he said, adding that similar talks were on with other companies as well.