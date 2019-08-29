Kondhwa wall collapse case: PMC engineers threaten to go on strike unless charges against colleagues are withdrawn

The Pune Municipal Corporation Engineers Association has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from next week if the offences registered against the civic engineers in the Kondhwa wall collapse case were not withdrawn with immediate effect.

The association on Wednesday held a protest at the civic headquarters and submitted a memorandum to Mayor Mukta Tilak, urging her to direct the Pune City Police to drop the charges levelled against the civic engineers.

On June 29, the 60-feet-high wall of a residential complex in Kondhwa had collapsed on some tin sheds, killing 17 labourers who were working on an adjacent construction site and living there temporarily.

Police had booked the builders, site engineers, supervisors and labour contractors, as well as two PMC engineers, in connection with the case.

The PMC Kamgar union, Employees Union and Officers Association have also extended their support to the Engineers Association over the issue.

“The incident was very tragic and we stand by the… families of the deceased. However, it is wrong to hold civic engineers responsible for it and register an offence against them. This will affect them mentally and have an adverse impact on their social and family life… if the offence registered against them wrongly are not withdrawn, then the engineers will go on an indefinite strike from Monday,” they said.

The associations said it was necessary for the PMC’s office-bearers to look into the matter and ensure that the offences against the civic engineers were withdrawn.

According to the Development Control rules, the architect and engineers involved with a construction project are responsible for the quality of the construction, the associations pointed out.

They said the expert committee probing the matter had also pointed out the poor quality of work by the real estate developer and the technical experts involved with the project. “The technical experts appointed by the real estate developer were responsible for the incident. The city police should also have taken permission from the municipal commissioner before initiating legal action against the civic employees,” said the associations.