Kondhwa Budruk: Wall of abandoned building collapses, 11 rescued from debris

Eleven people, who were trapped after the side wall of a dilapidated abandoned building collapsed on their houses in Kondhwa Budruk area after heavy rain, were rescued by Fire Brigade personnel and local residents on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Kondhwa Budruk at around 8.30 am.

“The old building was very dilapidated and all the residents had moved out due to its condition. A side wall of this building fell down on three small houses located next to the building some time around 8.30 am,” said a Fire Brigade official, who was part of the response team.

The official added, “Eleven persons were trapped as the debris of the wall fell on their houses. By the time we reached, five of those trapped had already been rescued by local residents and six more were rescued by us.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is the fifth incident of partial collapse of an old or dilapidated buildings in Pune over the last one week amid heavy rain.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 55-year-old man working as a watchman at a construction project died after the wall and ceiling of a small garment shop fell on him in Ganesh Peth area. Two persons were injured and two others escaped unhurt after a portion of an old building — a two-storeyed old wada — in Nana Peth area of Pune caved in on Monday midnight.

On Monday evening, part of an old wada in Somwar Peth caved in following incessant rain. No casualties were reported in the incident as its occupants had already

moved to safer parts of the building.

Last week, six residents of a dilapidated wada located in Shukrawar Peth area, who were trapped after partial collapse of the structure, were rescued by personnel from the Pune Fire brigade.

No one was injured in the incident.