scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Kondhwa Budruk: Wall of abandoned building collapses, 11 rescued from debris

“The old building was very dilapidated and all the residents had moved out due to its condition. A side wall of this building fell down on three small houses located next to the building some time around 8.30 am,” said a Fire Brigade official, who was part of the response team.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2022 5:53:26 am
Pune, Kondhwa Budruk, building collapse, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEleven persons were trapped as the debris of the wall fell on their houses, a Fire Brigade official said. Express

Eleven people, who were trapped after the side wall of a dilapidated abandoned building collapsed on their houses in Kondhwa Budruk area after heavy rain, were rescued by Fire Brigade personnel and local residents on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Kondhwa Budruk at around 8.30 am.

“The old building was very dilapidated and all the residents had moved out due to its condition. A side wall of this building fell down on three small houses located next to the building some time around 8.30 am,” said a Fire Brigade official, who was part of the response team.

The official added, “Eleven persons were trapped as the debris of the wall fell on their houses. By the time we reached, five of those trapped had already been rescued by local residents and six more were rescued by us.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & whyPremium
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation

No injuries were reported in the incident.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This is the fifth incident of partial collapse of an old or dilapidated buildings in Pune over the last one week amid heavy rain.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 55-year-old man working as a watchman at a construction project died after the wall and ceiling of a small garment shop fell on him in Ganesh Peth area. Two persons were injured and two others escaped unhurt after a portion of an old building — a two-storeyed old wada — in Nana Peth area of Pune caved in on Monday midnight.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Monday evening, part of an old wada in Somwar Peth caved in following incessant rain. No casualties were reported in the incident as its occupants had already

moved to safer parts of the building.

Last week, six residents of a dilapidated wada located in Shukrawar Peth area, who were trapped after partial collapse of the structure, were rescued by personnel from the Pune Fire brigade.

More from Pune

No one was injured in the incident.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement