Amol Kolhe beats Adhalrao in Ambegaon, where the Sena leader lives

NCP candidate Amol Kolhe, who defeated Shiv Sena leader and three-term MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil in the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, lives in Narayangaon area of Junnar tulaka. The Junnar assembly segment gave him a big lead of 40,000 votes, which ultimately proved decisive as he won by over 56,000 votes.

Even in Ambegaon assembly segment, where Adhalrao has a home, Kolhe led over the sitting MP by 25,000 votes.

In the Khed-Alandi assembly segment, Kolhe led over Adhalrao by 8,000 votes while in the Shirur segment, Kolhe led by 26,000 votes. But in the two other segments of Hadapsar and Bhosari, Adhalrao led over Kolhe.

BJP leaders said Adhalrao lost mainly because of the star power of Kolhe, who received a warm welcome in every village he campaigned in. However, other BJP leaders said Adhalrao lost because he had not shown enough respect to BJP leaders.

“In all the local elections, Adhalrao has always given prominence to a few close Sena leaders and ignored BJP leaders. There was resentment against Adhalrao’s style of functioning,” said a BJP leader.

While acknowledging the popular mandate for Kolhe, Adhalrao said there were certain factors that went against him. “There were rumours and lies which were spread against me with an intention to defeat me… ,” he said.