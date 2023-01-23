Kolhapur’s GCL acquires Delhi-based startup

KOLHAPUR-BASED Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has acquired ‘To Be Honest’ (TBH) – a Delhi-based start-up which offers a range of vegetables and fruit snacks.

Founded by IIT and IIM graduates Mayank Gupta, Ritika Agrawal, and Anuj Ghanghoria in 2017, TBH is a leader in the vegetable and fruit snacks market in India, stated a press release.

Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, GCL, said, “TBH acquisition is very strategic as it gives us an entry into the health-conscious snacking segment. This is also timely given the heightened focus on health and fitness. It is a testament to our commitment to enhancing lives globally.”

Said Gupta, “We are a young FMCG brand that has worked successfully towards creating a new snack category in India. We are very excited to partner with GCL. I believe that their domain expertise and infrastructure will help us in expanding to newer markets and increasing our unique product portfolio.”