Kolhapur’s beloved elephant Madhuri to return home after nearly a year at Vantara

After nearly a year at Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat run by Reliance Foundation, Madhuri, the 36-year-old elephant also known as Mahadevi, is set to return to a mutt in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. Vantara confirmed the development in a social media post on Tuesday, announcing that the elephant is now stronger, healthier, and ready to return home.

How Madhuri left Kolhapur

The Bombay High Court upheld a High-Powered Committee’s (HPC) decision on July 16, 2025, ordering her transfer to Gujarat, ruling that an elephant’s right to quality of life must take precedence over the use of the animal for religious purposes.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale found that Madhuri’s mental and physical health had suffered during her stay at the Nandini mutt. The Supreme Court subsequently dismissed a petition filed by the mutt challenging the high court order, clearing the way for the elephant’s relocation.

Madhuri’s journey to Gujarat began on July 28, 2025, when she was moved from the Nandini mutt to Jamnagar’s Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, run by Vantara. The Nandini mutt, which has been associated with the elephant since 1992, argued that Madhuri’s presence at religious programmes was part of a longstanding tradition. The relocation followed a series of legal battles.

Public uproar and protest

The relocation triggered a massive public response. Between 10,000 and 30,000 residents from Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts took part in a silent march, while villagers in Nandini organised a 45-km protest demanding her return.

In a pointed act of economic protest, locals boycotted Reliance’s telecom services, porting their connections away from Jio. Jain community leaders and local politicians strongly opposed the move, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

Amid public pressure, Vantara announced on August 6, 2025, that it would set up a dedicated rescue and rehabilitation centre in Nandini, Kolhapur, laying the groundwork for Madhuri’s eventual return.

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Vantara said the proposed facility would include a hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief, a larger waterbody for swimming, laser therapy, treatment infrastructure, a covered night shelter, and open habitat space where the elephant can move freely without chains.

“A dedicated team of veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists, and biologists worked tirelessly to provide the attention, expertise, and compassion she deserved at every step of her journey,” Vantara said in a statement about the care extended to Madhuri.

The return

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president and former MP Raju Shetti, who has been closely involved in the campaign for Madhuri’s return, welcomed the development. “We all eagerly await Madhuri’s homecoming,” he said. He noted that while the Nandini Jain mutt had made six acres of land available for the rehabilitation centre shortly after the HPC’s relocation decision, work on developing the facility was slow.

“The devotees kept pressing for faster action,” he said.

Shetti added that a Vantara team arrived in Kolhapur on Monday to assess the shelter arrangements, security measures, and facilities being put in place for Madhuri.

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Shetti also pointed to the one-year mark as a critical deadline. “We had warned that if Madhuri was not returned within a year of her relocation, we would organise a long march. That warning prompted the authorities to act with greater urgency,” he said.

“Madhuri’s return is expected within the next eight to 10 days, barring any delays, and can also potentially coincide with a planned visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kolhapur this weekend,” he told The Indian Express.