Kolhapur youth barge into Pune’s Gahunje stadium, protest against England team

Five people from Kolhapur have been arrested for illegally entering and staging a protest at Pune’s Gahunje stadium, which is set to host three one-day international cricket matches between India and England next week. No damage was caused to the ground or the pitch, police and officials of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) said.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Monday. The Talegaon police said all the five have been arrested and will be produced before the court on Tuesday afternoon. “As soon as we got the information that five youths have entered the stadium area and are staging protest, we reached there and took them into custody,” police inspector Shahaji Pawar told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Police said the youth wanted to publicise their demand to reclaim the “sacred Jagdamba sword” of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from England. The youth told the police that the sword was forcibly handed over to Prince of Wales when he visited India in 1875-76. The youth also unfurled a saffron flag at the ground and raised slogans like “England team go back.”

The arrested youths have been identified as Harshal Surve, Pradeep Hande, Ashish Ashtekar, Devendra Sawant and Vijay Darwan, all from Kolhapur. They been slapped with charges under Section 143, 452, 506 (1), 188 and 269 of IPC. They have also been charged under the Disaster Management Act.

MCA president Vikas Kakatkar told The Indian Express that security had been stepped up at the stadium after the incident. “There were two security personnel at the gates when these people came with lathis and sought permission to hold protest. The security personnel got frightened and allowed them to get in,” he said.

Kakatkar said there was no damage caused to the ground. “And there was no question of any damage to the pitch as even I can’t enter that area,” he said.

Asked why there weren’t enough security personnel at the stadium to prevent an incident like this, Kakatkar said, “Police security comes only about three days before the match. In this case, we will get police security from March 20. We have posted 14 security personnel at the stadium now . They are scattered on all sides of the stadium. We are also requisitioning the services of the security personnel much before the matches. At least 100 of them will guard the stadium.”

Kakatkar said the protesting youth wanted MCA to convey to the England team that they should help them in returning the sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

India and England are set to play three one-day international matches on March 23, 26 and 28. No spectators would be allowed inside the stadium due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Pune. “We had sought permission for 50 per cent attendance but the government has denied it,” said Kakatkar.

