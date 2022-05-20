Widow customs: Cautious govt asks all 28,000 gram panchayats to follow ‘Kolhapur pattern’

THE MVA government-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to tread cautiously vis-a-vis banning funerary practices relating to widows. It has directed all 28,000 gram panchayats in the state to first create awareness and then initiate steps to ban the widow customs which are largely prevalent across villages in the state. The Government has asked the gram panchayats to follow the ‘Kolhapur pattern’ in this regard.

“We have asked gram panchayats to create awareness about the regressive custom, which should have no place in a modern society. As of now, we are not making it compulsory. We have asked the gram panchayats to place the proposal of banning the practices at its meeting and at gram sabha. There should discussion and debate on the topic before any ban is brought in,” Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushriff told The Indian Express, a day after the state government issued a circular directing gram panchayats to follow the example set by Kolhapur’s Hervad village that had passed a resolution earlier this month to ban the funerary practices related to widowed women.

The minister added, “We want to implement the ban after awareness is created about freeing the widows from the age-old shackles. Once the gram panchayats create awareness and can convince the citizens, we expect them to then pass a resolution to ban the custom. Therefore, initially we are not making it compulsory for the gram panchayat.”

In its directives issued on Wednesday, the government said, “All the gram panchayats in Maharashtra should follow the ideal set by the Hervad gram panchayat which has passed a resolution to ban the widow customs.”

The directives issued to all the Zilla Parishads in the state, said, “India is moving ahead as a progressive thinking society with a scientific bent of mind. Despite this, regressive customs like wiping off the vermillion, breaking the mangalsutra and bangle still prevail. Kolhapur’s Hervard gram panchayat has decided to ban these customs. The gram sabha of Hervad presided over by sarpanch Surgonda Patil and village development officer Pallavi Kolekar took the decision to ban the practices. The media has reported this everywhere and as a result the government has taken a decision in this regard…” the directives said.

The government circular said, “After the floods in Kolhapur and due to Covid-19 pandemic, several families lost their bread winners. The gram sabha took the bold decision in a bid to show respect to the widowed women and to overcome the burden of social boycott by the society. Kolhapur is the district Rajashree Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

The revolutionary step has been taken by the gram panchayat in the death centenary year of the Shahu Maharaj, who had worked for the bettering the lives of the widows.”

The possibility of the government taking such a step was expressed by Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who had told The Indian Express that the decision needs to be implemented across the state to ensure life with dignity to widows.

Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said, “Pune district has over 1,386 gram panchayats. The government circular is self-explanatory. We expect all the gram panchayats in our jurisdiction to create awareness in this regard before bringing in the ban.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “After the step taken by the Hervad gram panchayat, I had written to the Rural Development Minister to implement such a decision across the state. The Ministry has directed all gram panchayats to implement the create awareness and encourage the people to stop the regressive practice. This is an important step from the MVA government.”

Another village, Mangaon, famous for the 1920 conference on untouchability — in Hatkanangle taluka of Kolhapur — also took a similar decision on May 10. The village has also decided to honour those families which take such an initiative with a certificate and Rs 5,000 cash. The gram panchayat also decided to waive property and water tax of such families for a year.