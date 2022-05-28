Kolhapur to host national tennis tournament from today

KOLHAPUR IS all set to host its first national tennis tournament from Saturday. The 16th Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior Tennis Nationals will see over 250 boys and girls in action at the Kolhapur District Lawn Tennis Association’s clay courts.

Sunder Iyer, honorary secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), said a total scholarship of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to players from the first round apart from attractive prizes and gifts. “We are very happy to host the event on the home courts of India’s number one Under -16 player Aishwarya Jadhav and give a glimpse of where she trains to the entire country,” he added.

“To develop a culture of tennis, we had requested MSLTA to have the tournament in Kolhapur instead of metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune. Tennis is a physical game and the players coming from small rural pockets are physically very fit. They just need correct guidance and training,” said Dilip Mohite, Chairman, Tournament Committee.

“We never got a chance to hold an event like this before. Unless there is an event of this scale, no one will come forward, arrange funds and improve the quality of the sport,” said Arsha Desai, head coach, KDLTA.

In preparation for the event, the KDLTA complex underwent a makeover over the last three weeks, with an expenditure of about Rs 20 lakh.

“There was a time when the complex did not even have washrooms but with a joint effort by our sponsor DY Patil Institutes, MSLTA and KDLT, we have overhauled the entire place,” said Desai. ITF White badge official Vaishali Kannamwar has been appointed as the Supervisor for the event while Ashish Shah, Secretary of KDLTA, is the Tournament Director.