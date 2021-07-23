Kolhapur, Sangli on high alert as Koyna dam discharge to increase by evening

While rainfall in the Konkan region has subsided, relief and rescue operation are underway in the worst-hit areas of Chiplun taluka. Kolhapur and Sangli are also on alert to avoid a 2019-like situation when floods wreaked havoc in the area.

“The discharge from Koyna dam will be increased by 50,000 cusecs till evening. This will lead to a rise in the water level of Krishna river. We have already sounded alert to 104 villages along the river. In fact, evacuation of the villagers to safer places has already begun,” Sangli district collector Abhijit Chaudhary told The Indian Express this morning.

The district collectorate said in the past 24 hours, the Koyna dam catchment area has received 700 mm which has forced the irrigation department to release more water from the dam. “We are on alert and ready to tackle the situation like the one which emerged in 2019,” he said.

Kolhapur District Collector Rahul Rekhawar said, “Since Koyna dam discharge as well as Almatti dam discharge is being increased, we expect the situation to escalate in the evening but we have already taken necessary steps to ensure that things remain under control.” Rekhwar said the district administration is expecting a 2019-like situation to emerge. “But we already have plans in place to ensure safety of the citizens,” he said.