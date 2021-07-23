Kolhapur, Sangli on high alert as Koyna dam discharge to increase by evening

Updated: July 23, 2021 2:44:33 pm
While rainfall in the Konkan region has subsided, relief and rescue operation are underway in the worst-hit areas of Chiplun taluka. Kolhapur and Sangli are also on alert to avoid a 2019-like situation when floods wreaked havoc in the area.
“The discharge from Koyna dam will be increased by 50,000 cusecs till evening. This will lead to a rise in the water level of Krishna river. We have already sounded alert to 104 villages along the river. In fact, evacuation of the villagers to safer places has already begun,” Sangli district collector Abhijit Chaudhary told The Indian Express this morning.
The district collectorate said in the past 24 hours, the Koyna dam catchment area has received 700 mm which has forced the irrigation department to release more water from the dam. “We are on alert and ready to tackle the situation like the one which emerged in 2019,” he said.
Kolhapur District Collector Rahul Rekhawar said, “Since Koyna dam discharge as well as Almatti dam discharge is being increased, we expect the situation to escalate in the evening but we have already taken necessary steps to ensure that things remain under control.” Rekhwar said the district administration is expecting a 2019-like situation to emerge. “But we already have plans in place to ensure safety of the citizens,” he said.
Kolhapur’s Guardian Minister Satej Patil told The Indian Express: “Around 300 villages in Kolhapur district have been put on alert. Villages which were completely submerged in 2019 are being evacuated. In fact, a couple of villages have already been evacuated 100 per cent. In a few others, 70 per cent evacuation has taken place.” Villages such as Prayag Chikhali, Ambewadi and Aarey are very likely to get affected and traffic through Kognoli on the Pune-Banglore highway to access Chandgad, Aajara and Gadhinglaj has been diverted.
Patil said, “Besides Koyna, discharge from Almatti dam in Kolhapur is also set to be increased 1.50 lakh to 2.50 lakh cusecs. This will also affect the rivers in Kolhapur which will be get more flooded. People living on the banks of rivers and in the low lying areas should intimate the district administration if the water level starts rising. They are requested to shift to safer places in such conditions,” Patil added.
Kolhapur South MLA Ruturaj Patil visited the submerged area of Ramanand Nagar and sought help of the fire brigade to rescue stranded people. He also ventured into the water using the mechanised boats and rescued people, especially children. Areas like Dutt Colony, Malhar Complex, Khandoba temple, Jadhav Park where more than 150 houses were under water in South Kolhapur.
A review meeting with the senior officials and MLAs was also conducted.
– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-