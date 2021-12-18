Kolhapur: Property tax concession for setting up EV charging stations

In line with Maharashtra government’s policy of promoting electric vehicles (EVs), the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation has announced a slew of concessions and incentives for cooperative housing societies for setting up charging stations.

In a tweet, State Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who is also the Guardian Minister for Kolhapur District, said, “Kolhapur Municipal Corporation becomes the first to offer concessions in property tax for housing societies and individuals setting up electric charging stations.”

He added, “Recently, Maharashtra Government launched the EV Policy, with the primary objective to accelerate the adoption of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in the state so that they contribute to 10% of new vehicle registrations by 2025. Kolhapur wants to lead by example in implementing this policy.”

The Minister said that Maharashtra government and Kolhapur district administration are doing their best to fulfil the commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by encouraging eco-friendly and sustainable vehicles.

Patil said the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has already announced a policy to give EVs a push in the form of incentives and tax rebates. The minister said the proactive steps will help the EV industry in Maharashtra to retain its top position in the country and take EVs “to the doorsteps of each one of us”.

“Taking Maharashtra State government’s policy forward, Kolhapur city corporation has given further incentives to its citizens and housing societies to promote EVs for a clean environment. We wish that other municipal corporations and other local bodies will follow suit. #ElectricVehicles,” he further stated.

Maharashtra government in July rolled out EV policy giving incentives and tax rebates to push the manufacturing of electric vehicles and auxiliary businesses. The state, which expects EVs to make up a substantial chunk – 10% – of all new vehicle registrations by 2025, has offered subsidies to two-wheeler buyers. The Rs 930 crore policy has exempted EVs from road tax, registration charges and other rebates on the setting up of the manufacturing units of the vehicles. The policy has also announced incentives for manufacturing of batteries, chargers and components produced by auxiliary sectors.