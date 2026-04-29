Kolhapur police probe sexual exploitation of two women, SIT formed

Investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of multiple women, Kolhapur police till Wednesday registered separate cases of rape and sexual assault on two women and have arrested two men. On Wednesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to probe the allegations.

On the same day the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the sexual exploitation cases.

The First FIR was registered at Hatkanangale police station on April 26 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to repeated rape, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and under provisions of the Information Technology Act for recording compromising videos of the girl. In this particular case, Kolhapur police arrested 22-year-old Shahid Samir Sanade, a pharmacy student held on April 26 and 30-year-old Shahrukh Hussain Desai, who was arrested on April 28. Both men are in police custody till May 4.