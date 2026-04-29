Kolhapur police probe sexual exploitation of two women, SIT formed

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Investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of multiple women, Kolhapur police till Wednesday registered separate cases of rape and sexual assault on two women and have arrested two men. On Wednesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to probe the allegations.
On the same day the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the sexual exploitation cases.
The First FIR was registered at Hatkanangale police station on April 26 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to repeated rape, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and under provisions of the Information Technology Act for recording compromising videos of the girl. In this particular case, Kolhapur police arrested 22-year-old Shahid Samir Sanade, a pharmacy student held on April 26 and 30-year-old Shahrukh Hussain Desai, who was arrested on April 28. Both men are in police custody till May 4.
On Wednesday, a separate FIR was registered at Shahupuri police station against Sanade on charges of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation of a woman. Sanade’s police custody will be taken for this case later, police said. “Investigation of both cases has been handed over to officials of Deputy Superintendent rank considering the sensitive nature. The chain of events is being established and electronic evidence is being gathered in both the cases,” a senior officer said.
Meanwhile, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Neelotpal ordered the formation of an SIT which will be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar and composed of two investigation officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police Priya Patil and Amol Thakur. The SIT will comprise two police inspectors, two women assistant inspectors and supporting staff.
Taking cognisance of the issue, the NCW said on Thursday, “Case involves accused who allegedly lured women and minor girls through social media, sexually exploited them, recorded explicit content, and used it for blackmail, indicating a possible wider criminal network. The Commission has strongly condemned these heinous acts, stating that such exploitation causes severe physical and psychological trauma and creates fear and insecurity among women and families. The incident also raises serious concerns about digital safety and cyber monitoring. The Chairperson has directed the DGP, Maharashtra to ensure immediate and stringent action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and IT Act, including identification of all victims, arrest of all accused and accomplices, removal of objectionable content from online platforms, and a thorough cyber forensic investigation.”
The NCW also said, “The Commission has also sought details regarding victim protection, counseling, medical assistance, rehabilitation support, and measures to prevent such blackmail and exploitation networks in the future. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 7 days.”