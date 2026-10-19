Satej Patil-led alliance emerges on top in Pune’s Gokul Milk Union polls

Despite facing heavy odds, the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Alliance — which was backed by Congress MLC Satej Patil — emerged on top leaving the rival

Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi — backed by Mahayuti — behind in Kolhapur’s Gokul Milk Union elections, the counting of which was taken up on Monday.

The Mahayuti — which is ruling in the state, had campaigned aggressively to capture the Gokul Milk Union elections. Heavyweights in the Mahayuti alliance in Kolhapur district, including as many as three cabinet ministers, ten MLAs, and two MPs, had put their best foot forward to win the elections. The Gokul Milk Union is known to be a power centre of local politics in Kolhapur.