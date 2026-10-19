Satej Patil-led alliance emerges on top in Pune’s Gokul Milk Union polls

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi — backed by Mahayuti — behind in Kolhapur's Gokul Milk Union elections, the counting of which was taken up on Monday.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readExpress News ServiceOct 19, 2026 09:21 PM IST
Congress Member of Legislative Council Satej Patil leads Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Alliance to victory in Gokul milk union polls, defeating rival Mahayuti panelCongress Member of Legislative Council Satej Patil leads Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Alliance to victory in Gokul milk union polls, defeating rival Mahayuti panel (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Despite facing heavy odds, the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Alliance — which was backed by Congress MLC Satej Patil — emerged on top leaving the rival

Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi — backed by Mahayuti — behind in Kolhapur’s Gokul Milk Union elections, the counting of which was taken up on Monday.

The Mahayuti — which is ruling in the state, had campaigned aggressively to capture the Gokul Milk Union elections. Heavyweights in the Mahayuti alliance in Kolhapur district, including as many as three cabinet ministers, ten MLAs, and two MPs, had put their best foot forward to win the elections. The Gokul Milk Union is known to be a power centre of local politics in Kolhapur.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Over the last two months, Satej Patil single-handedly managed the strategy and campaign against the Mahayuti. On Monday, till the last reports of counting, the Satej Patil-led alliance was leading in 14 out of 25 seats. The Mahayuti had to settle for 11 seats. The final results were not declared as some of the candidates who lost by a close margin demanded a recount.

The Mahayuti panel was led by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif. His son, Navid Mushrif, who was the chairman of Gokul, was defeated.

State Minister Chandrakant Patil said he was fully confident that Mahayuti would sweep the Gokul polls.

In his campaigns, Satej Patil had been claiming that “Gokul belongs solely and exclusively to Kolhapur, and Gokul’s decisions will be made only from Kolhapur.” He drew support from farmer leader Raju Shetti.

Story continues below this ad

Before the Gokul polls, Satej Patil had succeeded in forming a like-minded alliance and challenged the Mahayuti.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments