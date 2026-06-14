Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar cutouts light up Kolhapur streets as FIFA World Cup mania grips city

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As the FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway, football fever has once again taken over Kolhapur, a city popularly known for wrestling, Kolhapuri chappals and its famous tambda-pandhra rassa.
Across neighbourhoods and chowks, life-size cutouts of football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe have sprung up. Banners, murals and flags representing Portugal, Argentina, Brazil and France adorn street corners, while supporters proudly sport jerseys of their favourite players.
For many residents, the World Cup is more than just a sporting event; it is a month-long celebration.
“Kolhapurkars have always been passionate about football,” said Amir Hakim, an IT professional and Kolhapur-based football player. “I am a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, and there is a friendly rivalry among Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar supporters across the city. Fans celebrate their favourite players’ birthdays and sometimes even organise social activities such as distributing meals to the needy.”
According to Hakim, local football clubs become the heart of the celebrations during major matches. “Whenever important games are played, football clubs and community spaces are packed with supporters cheering for their teams. The atmosphere is energetic and festive,” he said.
Residents say the city’s connection with football runs much deeper than the beginning of the Football World Cup in 1930 and FIFA’s establishment in 1904. “The city is not limited to wrestling and traditional culture. Football has been part of Kolhapur’s sporting identity since the late 19th century under the patronage of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj,” said Digvijay Jadhav, a resident of Sadar Bazar in Kolhapur.
He pointed out that the sport has enjoyed strong local support since the pre-Independence era and received patronage from the erstwhile royal family.
“Football occupies a special place in Kolhapur’s sporting legacy. Several clubs continue to nurture young talent, and tournaments are regularly held at Chhatrapati Shahu Stadium in Mangalwar Peth. Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and others have further expanded the game’s popularity among the younger generation,” Jadhav said.
“It is the only city in Maharashtra to display the same level of enthusiasm for international football tournaments,” he added.
The excitement is especially visible among younger fans, many of whom save money to buy jerseys, purchase mobile app subscriptions and gather with friends to watch matches late into the night.
“Several talims (wrestling arenas) and football clubs arrange live screenings of important matches. People of all ages come together to watch and celebrate the sport,” said 15-year-old Krishna Mangale. “If someone visits Kolhapur during the World Cup, they will realise that football passion is not limited to Kerala, Kolkata, or Goa. The craze here is equally strong,” he added.
Mangale, a devoted Lionel Messi fan, said he had saved his pocket money to buy his favourite player’s jersey and mobile app subscription. “Almost every football fan here owns a jersey of their favourite player or team. Many even customise them and wear them regularly,” he said.
The FIFA World Cup 2026, being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the largest edition of the tournament so far, featuring 48 teams. But thousands of kilometres away from the host nations, the tournament has already transformed Kolhapur city into a vibrant celebration of football.