Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar cutouts light up Kolhapur streets as FIFA World Cup mania grips city

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway, football fever has once again taken over Kolhapur, a city popularly known for wrestling, Kolhapuri chappals and its famous tambda-pandhra rassa.

Across neighbourhoods and chowks, life-size cutouts of football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe have sprung up. Banners, murals and flags representing Portugal, Argentina, Brazil and France adorn street corners, while supporters proudly sport jerseys of their favourite players.

For many residents, the World Cup is more than just a sporting event; it is a month-long celebration.

“Kolhapurkars have always been passionate about football,” said Amir Hakim, an IT professional and Kolhapur-based football player. “I am a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, and there is a friendly rivalry among Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar supporters across the city. Fans celebrate their favourite players’ birthdays and sometimes even organise social activities such as distributing meals to the needy.”