Kolhapur farmers move High Court against auditing scam, win legal battle

When a group of dairy farmers from Yamage village in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur faced a stone wall in their quest against wrongdoings in their cooperative society, they decided to approach the High Court for justice. Now, after a lengthy legal fight, the farmers stand vindicated with the cooperative commissioner starting the necessary process to right the wrong.

Mahadev Pednekar, founder chairman of village-level dairy cooperative society, said they decided to go for a re-audit of their books. “We had suspected something was going wrong and a re-audit of the books from 2010-15 showed that the society was defalcated to the tune of Rs 8 lakh,” he said. The auditor, who was responsible for auditing the books, was from a government panel and the cooperative society had paid fees worth Rs 80,000 for checking the books. The defalcation was mainly due to wrong record keeping in relation to fodder purchased by members.

Pednekar’s society is one of the 10 such cooperative societies functioning in the village. With 110 members, the society records collection of 600 litres of milk per day, which they sell to Gokul, the Kolhapur district cooperative milk dairy. Milk is an important source of income for the farmers in the sugar belt, with Gokul recording around 10-12 lakh litres of milk procurement per day.

When the re-audit brought to light the wrongdoings by the government-approved auditor, the society decided to write to the cooperation commissioner to seek justice. “We had written to them asking for action against the auditor and recovery of fees,” he said. In absence of any other avenue, they decided to approach the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

During the hearing, the government pleader gave an affidavit, stating that they have started taking action against the auditor. Also, the government lawyer confirmed they would finish taking action against the auditor within four months. Pednekar said he has been informed that the action has started and is expected to be over by the first week of January. “We stand vindicated. Had the cooperative commissioner agreed to our demand earlier, our village society could have saved the legal costs,” he said.