Friend pushes engineering student into Kolhapur valley, tells police she was missing

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A 25-year-old man allegedly pushed a 23-year-old engineering student into a 1,000-foot-deep gorge at Naikwadi waterfall in Kolhapur district and later approached the police claiming she had gone missing, police said.
The accused, Shripad Dinkar Wadar, a resident of Avdhut Colony in Gargoti town in Bhudargad taluka, was arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of Tarannum Bashir Naik, a third-year civil engineering student at a local college.
Wadar was produced before a court in Kolhapur, which remanded him in police custody till October 15 for further investigation.
According to the police, Wadar and Naik lived in the same locality and had known each other for several years. Investigators suspect they were in a relationship, but Naik’s family had arranged her marriage to another man in November, and she had decided to end her relationship with Wadar.
Police said Wadar allegedly called Naik to meet him around 11 am on October 9, following which the two went to the Naikwadi waterfall area.
Later, Naik’s mother approached the Bhudargad police, saying she had learnt that her daughter had gone to the waterfall with Wadar. However, Wadar returned alone, and Naik could not be contacted.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Patil said Wadar also approached the police station separately, claiming that he had gone to the waterfall with Naik but had left her alone for some time to fetch water, after which she went missing.
The police launched a search and questioned Wadar, finding his responses suspicious. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed to pushing Naik into the gorge because he was upset that she was going to marry someone else.
Wadar, who reportedly works with his brother, a contractor, was subsequently arrested.
The police recovered Naik’s body from the gorge on Saturday. After the postmortem examination, her body was handed over to her family. Her last rites were performed in her native village of Patgaon in Bhudargad taluka.
On Sunday, villagers and Naik’s family submitted a letter to the police seeking a thorough investigation into the case.