Friend pushes engineering student into Kolhapur valley, tells police she was missing

Police said Wadar allegedly called Naik to meet him around 11 am on October 9, following which the two went to the Naikwadi waterfall area.

A 25-year-old man allegedly pushed a 23-year-old engineering student into a 1,000-foot-deep gorge at Naikwadi waterfall in Kolhapur district and later approached the police claiming she had gone missing, police said.

The accused, Shripad Dinkar Wadar, a resident of Avdhut Colony in Gargoti town in Bhudargad taluka, was arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of Tarannum Bashir Naik, a third-year civil engineering student at a local college.

Wadar was produced before a court in Kolhapur, which remanded him in police custody till October 15 for further investigation.

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According to the police, Wadar and Naik lived in the same locality and had known each other for several years. Investigators suspect they were in a relationship, but Naik’s family had arranged her marriage to another man in November, and she had decided to end her relationship with Wadar.