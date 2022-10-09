Kolhapur Congress launches 13 ‘Bharat Jodo Raths’ to livestream Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

The Kolhapur district Congress committee in Maharashtra launched Saturday 13 ‘Bharat Jodo Raths’ which will livestream Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide foot march. Veteran Congress MP Digvijay Singh launched the vehicles in the presence of senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat and H K Patil, at Dasara Chowk in Kolhapur. They also launched the Marathi theme song for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Today we launched 13 high-tech LED #BharatJodoRath in Kolhapur at the hands of Shri @digvijaya_28 ji, Shri @HKPatilINC ji, Shri @bb_thorat ji & other senior Congress leaders. These Rath will traverse the district, live telecasting @bharatjodo Yatra led by Shri @RahulGandhi ji. pic.twitter.com/wlgbSA3oUI — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) October 8, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bharat Jodo Raths equipped with LED screens and livestream facility will travel to 1,239 villages and urban pockets over the next 100 days, said Satej Patil, who heads the district Congress.

Digvijay Singh said: “Rahulji has embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra to save the Indian constitution. Nobody can stop us from joining the yatra as we are united as a country. Nobody can stop the Yatra as it has been organised to unite the country and stop hatred from being spread by them. The atmosphere in the country has been changing and the support Rahulji is getting for his Yatra is testimony to it. ”

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to save the country from the attempt to divide it. The initiative of Bharat Jodo Rath is in support of the yatra. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was compelled to go to masjids twice in a month of the yatra. Nobody believed that Rahulji would succeed in organising such a huge Yatra. He has reaffirmed his candid and sincere image. The Constitution of India is in danger and the Congress is trying to protect sit through this yatra,” Singh added,

According to a Congress release, other Congress leaders from various parts of the country announced plans to replicate the initiative in their respective districts/cities.

Jignesh Mevani, MLA and working president of Gujarat Congress, tweeted: “Great initiative @satejp. I look to implement this programme in my constituency too.”

Satej Patil attacked the alleged divisive politics of the BJP. “Bharat Jodo is the need of the hour, and Rahul Gandhiji is doing great work to unite India against hatred and failed economic policies. Although Rahulji cannot travel to every district of the nation, his message of love and unity must be spread and amplified everywhere. We are using high-end technology to spread his message across every household in Kolhapur district,” he said.

Balasaheb Thorat said: “The yatra will be hailed not only in the country but all across the globe. The initiative by Satej Patil is unprecedented.”

The Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil said the Modi government is creating uncertainty in the minds of people. “Rahulji’s yatra is an attempt to change the atmosphere and keep the country united.