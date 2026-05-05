Know Your Fish: Initiative turns seafood lovers into ocean guardians

Written by Pranoy Mishra

What if choosing what’s for dinner could actually help save the ocean? That’s the powerful idea behind Know Your Fish (KYF)—a voluntary initiative turning seafood lovers into ocean guardians, one mindful bite at a time.

Founded by a passionate team of wildlife and marine biologists—Pooja Rathod, Mayuresh Gangal, Chetana Purushottam, and Samuel John—KYF began with a simple mission: reconnect people with the ocean through knowledge, awareness, and easy-to-use tools. Their goal? To make conservation a natural part of our daily lives, while ensuring both human communities and marine ecosystems thrive.

At the heart of KYF is their beautifully designed online consumption calendar for the west coast of India. It doesn’t just tell you what fish is available — it tells you what you can eat with a clear conscience. Every recommendation is backed by decades of marine research, blending science with real-world fishing practices.