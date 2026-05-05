Know Your Fish: Initiative turns seafood lovers into ocean guardians

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Written by Pranoy Mishra
What if choosing what’s for dinner could actually help save the ocean? That’s the powerful idea behind Know Your Fish (KYF)—a voluntary initiative turning seafood lovers into ocean guardians, one mindful bite at a time.
Founded by a passionate team of wildlife and marine biologists—Pooja Rathod, Mayuresh Gangal, Chetana Purushottam, and Samuel John—KYF began with a simple mission: reconnect people with the ocean through knowledge, awareness, and easy-to-use tools. Their goal? To make conservation a natural part of our daily lives, while ensuring both human communities and marine ecosystems thrive.
At the heart of KYF is their beautifully designed online consumption calendar for the west coast of India. It doesn’t just tell you what fish is available — it tells you what you can eat with a clear conscience. Every recommendation is backed by decades of marine research, blending science with real-world fishing practices.
KYF evaluates species using smart, science-based criteria: where the fish sits in the food chain (its trophic level), how quickly its population can bounce back (resilience), and—crucially—the fishing methods used to catch it. They assign vulnerability scores: positive scores mean the species is relatively resilient and safer to eat; negative scores wave a red flag.
But here’s where it gets eye-opening: KYF puts a spotlight on bycatch — the hidden cost of our seafood. Trawls, gill nets, and trap nets don’t just catch the target fish or shrimp. They drag in turtles, sharks, rays, and millions of juvenile fish that never get a chance to grow up. Shockingly, much of this bycatch now fuels a massive industry — turned into fishmeal and poultry feed, even for “sustainably farmed” shrimp. In India, an estimated 56.3% of all marine capture is bycatch (source: WCS). That means every time we unknowingly support certain seafood, we might be feeding the very problem we want to avoid.
That’s why KYF’s calendar follows two golden rules- avoid species during their peak breeding seasons in the wild; and always highlight the collateral damage — the bycatch and habitat impact — that comes with each catch.
“You might be surprised to learn that the annual monsoon fishing ban along India’s west coast wasn’t originally designed to protect breeding fish. It started as a way to give small-scale fishers a fair chance against powerful mechanised fleets. Only later did its benefits for fish stocks become clear,” say the founders. Interestingly, a KYF study of 86 species found that only 17 have their peak breeding during the monsoon. Their “Avoid” section helps you steer clear of truly vulnerable species year-round.
KYF is also building a community of citizen scientists through their “Fish with Eggs” project. Anyone can report sightings of egg-bearing fish — even those listed as “Preferred” — helping refine the data and protect future generations of seafood.
By combining cutting-edge research, honest storytelling, and practical tools, Know Your Fish is proving that small, informed choices at the market or on the menu can create big waves of change. It’s not about giving up seafood — it’s about eating it in a way that keeps our oceans alive and abundant for generations to come.
So next time you’re at the fish market, don’t just ask “What’s fresh?” Ask “What’s responsible?”
(Pranoy Mishra is an intern with The Indian Express)