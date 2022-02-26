Know your city: Savitribai Phule and the first modern school for girls she opened in Pune

In the second half of the 19th century in the old city of Pune, an eight-year-old girl’s desire to get educated was met with harsh resistance from the local community with conservative views. ‘Kashibai’, daughter of doctor Vishram Ramji Ghollay, was one of the students in the girl’s school run by social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule and other teachers. The local community however stood firm that it was unacceptable for girls to venture out, get educated and made attempts to discourage Ghollay to send his child. When their demands were unmet, some people reputed to be Kashibai’s relatives, supposedly poisoned the child.

“It is one of the many anecdotes which elucidates the social conditions in which Savitribai Phule worked towards female education. Her work is nothing short of exemplary about two decades ago, paving the way for girls and women to get educated. Ghollay, who was a close associate to the Phules, was an iron-willed man. Despite the mishap, he had his second daughter Gangubai get educated till graduation level,” said Shraddha Kumbhojkar, Head of the History Department, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Savitribai Phule’s pioneered path-breaking work towards female education, improving women’s rights in India and eradicating caste and gender-based discrimination and her contribution over 50 years, remains unparalleled even today.

Savitribai Phule (with the kumkum on her forehead) with her fellow colleague Fatima Shaikh with two young girl students in the front. A young widow woman is also seen standing behind the Phule and Shaikh. (Savitribai Phule Samagra Wangmay by Dr MG Mali)

A desire to learn

Savitribai’s story began in a small village called Naigon in Satara district on January 3, 1831. She was the eldest daughter of Khandoji Neveshe Patil. In 1840, when child marriages were common, 10-year-old Savitri was married to Jyotirao, who was 13 years old at the time. Young Savitribai moved to Pune after her wedding.

“Governmental records show that Jyotirao educated Savitribai at home after their marriage. According to the Education Report for the period 1 May 1851 to 30 April 1852, ‘Jyotirao educated his wife at home and trained her to become a teacher.’ According to Bombay Guardian on 22 November 1851, the responsibility of Savitribai’s further education was taken up by Jyotirao’s friends Sakharam Yeshwant Paranjpe and Keshav Shivram Bhavalkar (Joshi). Savitribai had also taken teacher’s training at Ms Farar’s Institution at Ahmednagar and in the Normal School of Ms Mitchell in Pune,” writes author and scholar Hari Narke in the Savitribai Phule First Memorial Lecture, NCERT (2008).

“Before getting educated, Savitri represented the many illiterate rural women. Jyotirao was, at the time, learning at a missionary school and after observing the lack of opportunities for women to get educated, he began teaching Savitri. He was of a very progressed thought and took aggressive actions on them. It must not have been easy for Savitri to get educated, coming from the lower caste of Mali (gardener community), at a time when it was considered unacceptable. It shows the grit and courage she had within her to keep studying,” said Sushma Deshpande, writer and actor of the solo play ‘Vhay, Mi Savitribai (Yes, I’m Savitribai)’.

By 1848, the Phules started a school for adult learners in Bhide wada, a space given by Tatya Saheb Bhide. They soon had to move in to their associate and friend Usman Shaikh’s wada, as pressure from the conservative public led them to be ostracised by their own. Savitribai, alongside Usman’s sister Fatima Sheikh, began teaching girls in the neighbourhood. Within two years, more schools were started for girls, Shudras and Ati-Shudras in Pune. The devoted Phules firmly believed that education should give one the ability to choose between right and wrong and between truth and untruth in life.

The house where Savitribai Phule was born. Naigon, district Satara. (Savitribai Phule Samagra Wangmay by Dr MG Mali)

“Jyotirao and Savitribai worked towards reading, writing and arithmetic. Girls learning at the school run by Savitribai studied in levels of understanding and appeared for examinations similar to the ones we have today. One of the instances that illustrate the efforts put behind female education amid constant resistance is when a small girl, after receiving her prize for her academic performance said to the guests, ‘Sir, I do not want toys or goodies as a prize; we want a library for our school’. This is a testimony to Savitribai’s contribution in the field of education, to spark a hunger for knowledge,” said Kumbhojkar.

In the Poona Observer of May 29, 1852, officials of a government school wrote, “The number of girl students in Jotirao’s school is ten times more than the number of boys studying in the government schools. This is because the system for teaching girls is far superior to what is available for boys in government schools. If this situation continues, then the girls from Jotiraoís school will prove superior to the boys from the government schools and they feel that in the coming examinations, they can really achieve a big victory. If the Government Education Board does not do something about this soon, seeing these women outshine the men will make us hang our heads in shame,”

A Matang student of Savitribai, called Mukta, had written an autobiographical essay in 1855 when she was merely 14 years old. She writes, “These ladukhau (sweetmeats gobbling) Brahmans say that the Vedas are their monopoly. The non-Brahmans are not allowed the right to study the Vedas. Does this not prove that we are without religion since we have no opportunity to even look at the religious texts? Oh God, please let us know soon which religion coming from you we should follow so that we can make arrangements thereof.” Impressed by its radical content, the editor of Dnyanodaya, a Marathi periodical based in Ahmednagar, published it in two parts on February 15 and March 1, 1855.

“I came across this essay while I was researching Savitribai to write my play. The essay by her student is a deposition on how Savitribai incited a fire in the bellies of girls to learn, to stand firm even with the then prevailing social practices. In fact, they even had hostels for the students in small wadas to live near the school. Savitribai looked after them like her own and the children fondly called her Kaku,” added Deshpande.

Savitribai Phule with her husband Jyotirao Phule (Savitribai Phule Samagra Wangmay by Dr MG Mali)

Savitribai was a woman of simple yet courageous demeanour. Adorning a simple sari, a mangalsutra, a poat (a string of black thread/beads) around her neck and a kumkum (vermillion mark) on her forehead, Savitribai, on her way to work, would often face men of conservative mindset, who would purposely lurk around to pass lewd comments, pelt her with stones or cow dung. “She started to carry an extra sari with herself to school. She would change into the spare in school, teach the girls for the day and then change back into the soiled one, before returning home. This did not deter Savitribai from her far-sighted objective to popularise female education,” said Kumbhojkar.

Challenging oppressive norms

In 1853, Jyotirao-Savitribai opened a care centre for pregnant widow women to have safe deliveries and to end the practice of infanticide owing to social norms. The Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha (Home for the Prevention of Infanticide) was started in their own house at 395, Ganj Peth, Pune. “They put up advertisements all over the city and at places of pilgrimage announcing it as a way to avoid Kalapani (life imprisonment in the Andamans). By 1884, 35 Brahman widows had come to them from different places where Savitribai would herself help in the delivery of their children and take care of them,” writes Narke.

Jyotirao and Savitri did not have biological children of their own and they adopted the child of a widow. They brought up this child, Yashwantrao, and educated him to become a doctor.

“In 1868, water was scarce in Poona and many sources of water were owned by upper-caste community members and denied to the untouchables. The lower-caste women had to travel long distances to fetch water. Taking note of their plight, the Phules opened the well at their home to everyone,” said Kumbhojkar.

The Satyashodhak Samaj (The Truth-Seeker’s Society) was established on September 24, 1873 by Jyotirao-Savitribai and other like-minded people. Savitribai was an extremely dedicated and passionate activist of the Samaj. It advocated social changes that went against prevalent traditions, including less expensive weddings, inter-caste marriages, eradication of child marriage and widow remarriage.

“The first report of the Samaj proudly notes that Savitribai was the inspiration behind this revolutionary initiative of a constructive revolt to reject 21 centuries-old religious traditions,” writes Narke.

During the 1877 famine, Savitribai offered her services to the people by setting up 52 anna chattra (food camps), especially for children. “Education gave her clarity and taught her to take firm stands. She looked after the food camp in Dhankawadi, where on an average over 2,000 bhakris (jowar bread) were made every day,” said Deshpande.

Jytoirao passed away in 1890 and in defiance of all social customs, Savitribai led the last rites of her husband. “She must have been so emotionally decisive, to take such a stand back in those times when it was prohibited for women to perform these customs. As the family contested Yashwantrao’s rights, Savitri came forward and performed the last rights of Jyotirao,” added Deshpande.

Bahulicha Kashibaicha Houd – The fountain erected by Dr Vishram Ramji Ghollay for his daughter. The plaque, shaped like a book reads, 'Kashibai Fountain – To the sweet memory of his beloved daughter Kashibai. The fountain was erected by Dr Vishram Ramji Ghollay in 1880. Born 13 September 1869; died 27 September 1877. (credit Abhishek Wagh, sourced Shraddha Kumbhojkar)

Thereafter, Savitribai took over matters at the Satyashodhak Samaj and continued working towards its objectives. When the 1897 Bubonic plague hit Poona, Savitri and Yashwantrao were involved in the relief work.

“Savitribai asked Yeshwant to take leave and come back and made him set up a hospital on the fields of the Sasane family. She would pick up sick people and bring them to the hospital and treat them. Even though she knew that the disease was contagious, she continued to serve and take care of the patients,” wrote Narke.

He added that after she came to know that the son of Pandurang Babaji Gaekwad in the Mahar settlement outside Mundhwa village was afflicted with the plague, she went there and rushed back to the hospital with the sick child on her back. She caught the disease in the process and passed away on March 10, 1897.

Her legacy

“Savitribai played a monumental role to establish the institutional structure of schools with her husband Jyotirao and it is the legacy she has left behind. It also gave way to the activity of knowledge creation among women as well as women working in tandem with men, rather than countering them. She not only worked alongside her husband, but also members of the Samaj,” said Kumbhojkar.

In March 1998, Indian Postal services issued a stamp in Savitribai Phule’s honour and 17 years later, the University of Pune was renamed as Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Deshpande, who has been performing her solo play on Savitribai for the last 30 years said, “I got acquainted with her like many in school. There was a rape case back around 1989 when I asked myself what Savitribai would have done. I wrote the play and have performed many shows. In rural areas, however, I talk to women after, so that they have the same fire in their bellies as Savitribai to learn. We owe her, as we study today, and her life is no less than exceptional.”