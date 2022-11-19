Know Your City: Pune’s GA Kulkarni Road pays homage to the celebrated Marathi writer

If you walk down the road from Karishma Society in Kothrud today you will see eateries lined up, sharing walls, with kids, teenagers and adults alike gathered outside. The area is “all things hip” with pretty buildings, multiplexes, shopping malls and what not. But just around the corner of this road, hidden behind the dense foliage of an old almond tree is a nameplate which reveals that the road has been named after one of the most esteemed names in Marathi literature – G A Kulkarni.

GA, as he was affectionately addressed by fans, was one of the most respectable Marathi authors who produced some of the finest literature in the language through his short stories set in the post-Independence era. A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award who was born in Belgaum and later settled in Dharwad for work, his major works were produced in this quaint town in present-day Karnataka till he shifted in 1985 to Pune on the insistence of his cousin sister Nanda Paithankar, with whom he shared a close bond. Paithankar, who was settled in Pune, wanted to take better care of him as his health was failing.

The prominent road in Kothrud is named after GA. (Express Photo) The prominent road in Kothrud is named after GA. (Express Photo)

‘Influenced by Shakespeare, Greek tragedy’

“GA did not have any political ideology. His writing was based on acute observations he made, and delved into human emotions and suffering,” says Saket, a German language trainer based in Pune, who has translated the author’s lesser-known children’s book ‘Bakkhar Bimachi’ from Marathi to English.

GA Kulkarni was an English professor at JSS College, Dharwad before he took a liking to penning short stories. “He was very well-read and an informed author. He used to say that he reads National Geographic magazines the same way people read religious scriptures. His personal library was a collection of close to 5,000 books,” says Saket. GA was also influenced by the works of Shakespeare and Greek tragedy, he adds, which can be possibly linked to why tragedy played a central role in his writing. “Many compare his work to Kafka, but his writing was unique and had its own nuances while being connected to the soil of Dharwad.”

Along with tragedy as a central core in his writing, determinism as a philosophy is also reflected in GA’s writing according to Saket. “The world is programmed in a certain way and we don’t completely control any events. Gods are also bound to do what they are supposed to and submit to these dictates. This philosophy is reflected in GA’s writings,” explains Saket while citing an example from GA’s short story ‘Paradh’ where an advocate does not intervene in his wife’s extramarital affair just to exercise a degree of control over the lovers’ lives as they are aware about his knowledge of and complete nonchalance towards the relationship.

“He did not produce anything after shifting to Pune because this decision was completely against his will,” Paithankar tells The Indian Express. “While leaving his Dharwad residence and collecting his last belongings, I went up to check on him and saw him wiping moist eyes with his shirt sleeve. Dharwad offered him the perfect solitude and peace to write his best works,” she adds.

The building where GA lived during his Pune stay has been recently redeveloped. (Express Photo) The building where GA lived during his Pune stay has been recently redeveloped. (Express Photo)

‘GA never sought fame’

“He was living in an apartment complex on the now GA Kulkarni Marg, but even the residents living there were unaware of the recognition he had received because he never went after fame. Only after his death, when the newspapers the following day were filled with articles and obituaries for him did people realise about his work,” Paithankar says.

“Popularity is something that GA never went after. He was extremely self-aware and self-critical and the compilation of his correspondence via letters with his near ones, published post his death, has passages where he has expressed his opinion about his own writing and critically evaluated it. He only wanted to write good stories and wrote on his own terms, never bound to any specific formula,” Saket says. A person with conviction to his core principles, like GA, can be capable of producing good work, but it won’t be possible to reach GA’s heights in Marathi literature, he feels.

The present-day GA Kulkarni Road was named after GA in 1989 after his death in 1987. Esteemed Marathi author Pu La Deshpande presided over the ceremony. “I remember that Pu La was short in height and could not reach the nameplate to garland it. They had to bring a chair first and a short stool later, but still he could not. Pu La had then commented saying ‘I cannot reach GA’s name to garland it, so how can I ever reach his stature and place in Marathi literature’,” Paithankar recalls.