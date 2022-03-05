Know Your City: How Pune’s Sangam, the ‘most enviable residence’, was gutted in the Third Anglo-Maratha war

By mid-1817, the relations between the British and the Peshwa were deteriorating fast with Peshwa Bajirao II clandestinely preparing to launch a war to free himself from the tightening fist of the British. Mountstuart Elphinstone, the British Resident at Pune at the time, had received intelligence from his formidable network of spies about the Peshwa’s furtive moves. As per historic accounts, Elphinstone had inputs that the Bajirao II was planning to assassinate him by launching a sudden attack on his residence a few kilometres north of Shaniwar Wada.

The attack on Elphinstone’s residence on November 5, 1817 marked the beginning of the Third Anglo-Maratha War. The Resident survived the assault as he had escaped to Khadki only a few hours prior, but ‘Sangam’, the British Residency in Pune (then Poona) – which stood at the confluence of the Mula and Mutha rivers for over three decades –

was ransacked and reduced to ashes by the end of that day.

‘The most enviable residence in India’

Charles Warre Malet, who had previously served as a private secretary to the Governor of Bombay, was appointed the first British Resident at the Peshwa’s court in Pune in March 1786. After staying for a while at Gaikwad Wada, which he found ‘inconvenient and unwholesome”, he requested Nana Fadnavis to allot for himself a plot to build a suitable residence for him and his retinue.

A plot was assigned away from the city near the confluence of the rivers Mula and Mutha near Bibi Saidani’s Dargah. Malet stayed in tents as an elaborate bungalow was built for his family which consisted of his Rajput mistress Amber Kaur and three kids. The Sangam also had quarters for his staff, requisite accommodations for his many visitors, and shelters for the sepoys. He also cultivated an expansive garden for the pleasure of the residents and the visitors as well as a stable housing his horses and elephants.

“The Sungum is a little town quite detached from the city, being divided from it by the Moota, and inhabited entirely by the gentlemen, their attendants, and two companies of sepoys, stationed here as the Resident’s honorary guard. Sir Charles’ garden is watered by both rivers, by means of aqueducts. It produces all the fruits and vegetables of this country, here is an excellent vineyard …and we readily declare, that with the advantages of society and situation, the Sungum is the most enviable residence we ever saw in India,” Captain Edward Moor wrote in his memoir ‘A Narrative of the Operations of Captain Little’s Detachment’ first published in 1794.

During his 11-year long service as the Resident, Malet developed a close relationship with the Peshwas as well as other nobility of the city. He became a social figure, expanding his own influence among those whom he met, apart from expanding the East India Company’s interests.

As per ‘Poona in Bygone Days’ written by D B Parasnis, it was Malet who introduced artist James Wales to Pune and the Peshwa. Wales came to the city in 1790 and lived and worked here till his death in 1795 leaving behind a treasure of landscapes and portraits including those of Peshwa Sawai Madhavrao, Nana Phadnavis and Mahadji Scindia.

“Malet induced the Peshwa to establish a school of drawing in his palace and the artist Wales was selected to be the superintendent in charge of the school. He taught several Indian pupils amongst whom Gangaram Tambat became very proficient,” wrote Parasnis.

A View of Pune from the Bank of the River opposite the Sangam painted by George Rowley in 1803. (Credit: British Library) A View of Pune from the Bank of the River opposite the Sangam painted by George Rowley in 1803. (Credit: British Library)

Dr Thomas Crusoe and Dr James Findlay, who were part of Malet’s staff, often went out to acquaint the city’s nobility with modern medicine. “Many persons of rank and distinction took English medicines prescribed by these skillful doctors regardless of any religious scruples. Sir Charles Malet and his friends presented several telescopes, globes and many other appliances of English science to the Peshwa who was exceedingly charmed with them. It is on record that D Findlay gave lessons to the Peshwa in astronomy and geography and received handsome rewards from him,” wrote Parasnis.

‘Astonishing ceremony’ of Sati

Having chosen to stay next to two rivers, Malet, his successors and colleagues regularly witnessed the last rites performed by Hindus at the river bank. There was a ‘dilapidated pagoda’ across the stream where cremations were regularly carried out.

Very early in his stay at this spot, Malet witnessed the performance of Sati, a practice – which was later banned – in which widowed females immolated themselves in the pyre of their husbands.

In his correspondence to Governor Charles Cornwallis on June 3, 1787, Malet details the “astonishing ceremony of Suttee” that he had witnessed being performed at the river bank near his residence. As per him, two “Mahratta women” aged 20 and 30 ended their life by jumping into the pits “throwing themselves headlong into the pit about 14 feet deep with about four feet filled with the burning remains of a large quantity of wood previously put in and reduced to a fierce fire of embers for the reception of the victim..”

After the fire destroyed ‘Sangam’, the British government constructed the Judge’s Bungalow at the site. At present, the premise houses the District Judge of Pune and the bungalow is called ‘The Sangam’. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) After the fire destroyed ‘Sangam’, the British government constructed the Judge’s Bungalow at the site. At present, the premise houses the District Judge of Pune and the bungalow is called ‘The Sangam’. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

“Several of these melancholy and inconceivable instances of strength and weakness of the human mind have happened during my residence here, and in other places, but the one above described is the first one I ever saw, which happened on 26th of March last close to my tents, where I am sorry to find I am likely to be an involuntary spectator of many more…,” Malet wrote to Cornwallis.

After the blaze

Malet left Residency in 1796 and was succeeded by Joshua Uhthoff (1796-1798), William Palmer (1798-1801), Barry Close (1801-1811), and Mountstuart Elphinstone (1811-19).

During his tenure, Elphinstone added a great deal to Sangam, including the adjoining grounds where the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) now stands, and the English burial ground close to the Sangam Lodge. He also developed a library at Sangam which was a valuable resource at that time.

The attack on Sangam on November 5, 1817 so completely destroyed the residence that a few days after, the incident, writing to Governor Evan Napean, Elphinstone remarked, “Sir Evan Nepean, “I beg you will excuse this scrawl; but all my writing implements with everything I have, except the clothes on my back, form part of the blaze of the Residency, which is now smoking in sight.”