Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rules of commerce to feed loyal clientele

Darius Dorabjee, the owner of Dorabjee and Sons in Camp, is sitting down to lunch at his restaurant when a delivery man enters. “Two biryani, three dhansak. Batata dalna biryani ke andar (Put potatoes in the biryani),” Darius tells the server who is preparing the parcel. The order is for an elderly woman who can no longer come to the restaurant, but still wants her weekly staple. “These old customers are my aunties and they don’t use food delivery apps or smartphones. They call me directly on my phone and tell me what they want, and I send them the food directly. Whenever they are around this place, they pay me,” Darius says.

He has a lot of elderly clients who have been visiting the restaurant since the time his father Marzaban Dorabjee was at the helm. “I maintain a good relationship with them because I am aware that Dorabjee and Sons is about old-world values,” Darius adds.

There are framed menus from bygone decades when mutton chilly fry cost two annas. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) There are framed menus from bygone decades when mutton chilly fry cost two annas. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Bringing Parsi tradition to the table

The Dorabjee restaurant was started by Darius’s great-grandfather Sorabjee Dorabjee in 1878 as a place that welcomed the British and Indians equally in the Parsi tradition of amalgamation. At the time, the only other place in Pune Cantonment where one could have an evening with food and friends was El Moretos, an Italian restaurant and bar that had a strict “No Indians” policy. Its clientele were British officers and their families.

Dorabjee stands at the same place it started, with a sloping, tiled roof and basic furniture. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Dorabjee stands at the same place it started, with a sloping, tiled roof and basic furniture. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Sorabjee was born to a farming family in Gujarat’s Navsari and came to Pune with his brother Pestonjee Dorabjee to earn a better livelihood. While his brother started a store for items needed for Parsi rituals and customs, Sorabjee rented three bungalows and began to sell tea to the tonga wallahs who plied between the railway station and the racecourse. Within six months, he sensed the customer demand and started serving Parsi cuisine.

Sorabjee was followed by his son, Jal Dorabjee, a strict manager of the restaurant who used to cycle to work every day, even in his eighties. His son, Marzaban, was easy-going and social, developing close relationships with the people who visited the restaurant. He was fitness-conscious and among the few to have a gym at home in the 1970s. “He used to go to Apollo Music House, which no longer exists, to buy the latest LP records. I still have his entire collection,” says Darius, who joined the restaurant in 1985 for training and professionally in 1995. The four generations of the family have turned the restaurant into an institution serving Parsi cuisine with a personal touch.

Drawing in customers with warmth

Dorabjee stands at the same place it started, with a sloping, tiled roof and basic furniture. In the kitchen, wood fire and charcoal fire are used for cooking. Raw materials are procured from vendors who have been with the restaurant for generations. Masalas are prepared in-house and the menu is limited to one page and comprises variations of biryani, cutlet, keema, curry and two dessert items, among others. The staff includes permanent faces, including a 74-year-old who came here from Purandar when he was barely a teenager. Despite offers, Dorabjee has refused to open branches or give out franchises. The last major change that the restaurant made was to the furniture in the 1950s. The walls were also tiled to prevent seepage and the wooden beams on the roof are original, but reinforced with steel girders.



In the 1970s and ’80s, a large percentage of clients were Iranian students who used to come to Pune to study in colleges. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) In the 1970s and ’80s, a large percentage of clients were Iranian students who used to come to Pune to study in colleges. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

“I don’t believe in growth. I’m very happy with what I’m doing here. We are not business-oriented. I am relaxed talking to the people who come here. If I were only interested in business, I would give every table only five minutes. Instead, I enjoy spending time here. I wake up every morning with a smile, come to the restaurant at 6 am sharp and start cooking. By the time the first customers start coming, I am free to listen to them talk. Dorabjee has always been a friendly, warm and kind place,” says Darius. The weekday footfall is 300-400, which increases on weekends. The regulars from the area come over the weekdays, while the weekends are packed with people from outside Camp, including several who come from other cities. Dorabjee also operates a catering business, which has seen a four-fold increase over the years.

The Dorabjee family has always lived opposite the restaurant. Initially, it was the women who took charge of the spices while the men cooked. “It’s the tradition in our home that men cook and the women relax. The other traditions are that the family always eats at the restaurant, and a member of the family is always present to take care of the kitchen and the customers,” says Darius. He was 15 when his father Marzaban stopped his pocket money and asked him to start earning by lending a hand in the family business. Since then, Darius has been cooking and feeding. “One of the reasons we get a lot of office lunch crowd is that the food is light and not spicy. A fitness enthusiast, I am very sensitive about food. We do not use soda or artificial colours. The food does not create a burning sensation in the stomach, so senior citizens like it. My mother, who is 85, eats the same food when she is visiting Pune,” says Darius.

From serving racing aficionados to helping customers make memories

In a system perfected over nearly one and a half centuries, tables are served quickly so that the office crowd can finish their meal in 20 minutes. “The changing nature of the customers shows how much Pune has changed. Historically, people from Bombay would come to Pune as there was a lot of racing here. Rows of tongas would be lined on both sides of the street for them. On their way back by the train, Deccan Queen, people would pick up parcels from outside the restaurant. My uncles would have pouches strapped to their waist to collect the money,” says Darius.

Originally, there were few women and almost no young girl came to eat alone. “I credit my mother, Dolly Dorabjee, in helping bring women to the restaurant. She would come here, dressed impeccably, and eat at a table of her choice,” says Darius. Today, we have single women and women’s groups dropping in for a meal.

In the 1970s and ’80s, a large percentage of clients were Iranian students who used to come to Pune to study in colleges. “They used to eat all through the month and the bill was added to a ledger. They paid at the beginning of the next month when they received money from home. We still have many of these students, who are now settled all over the world, come down after years for a meal,” says Darius.

Every day, somebody celebrates their birthday at Dorabjee. On February 7, it was an 88-year-old who came with her daughter and feasted on Patra Machhi and take-home biryani. Another couple, aged 96 and 91, would come by autorickshaw twice a week and take the table closest to the door as they found walking to be difficult. They would order a single Ardeshir raspberry soda and share it. Before leaving, they would get one food item to take home. “When Covid happened, I called them to say that I could give them food at home. The gentleman refused. He said that they looked forward to their visit to the restaurant. They would plan what to wear the night before. It was a reason to get up and come out and they did not want me to interfere with their ritual,” says Darius.

Like an old home packed with memories, Dorabjee sports several photographs, including a black-and-white one of a beefy Marzaban when he won Mr Pune in 1956. There are framed menus from bygone decades when mutton chilly fry cost two annas. In a menu from 1950, chicken pulao was for one rupee 16 anna. “I feel that the food industry has become very commercialised but I also see that people want good food and not frills. Retro is going to come back. Post-pandemic trends show that people are going back to the basic, appreciating relationships, and slowing down. We have always maintained that lifestyle,” says Darius.