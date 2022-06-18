Know Your City: How Pune’s Kayani Bakery keeps its position as a heritage landmark of the city

In August 1955, three brothers who had left Iran in search of a better life and had come to Mumbai and, then, Pune, decided to open a bakery in Camp to sell freshly baked bread, puffs and pastries. In newly independent India, they had little trouble finding bakers and workers. Khodayar, Hormazdiar and Rustom Kayani gave the new business their family name. The only worry was that the location was too far out to attract customers.

Yet, Kayani Bakery stands at the same place to this day. It is with the same family — the descendants of the three brothers. Every evening, firewood is burned in the firewood ovens. The floor below these old ovens is filled with iron, salt and other items that absorb and hold heat. When the shutters roll up in the shop in the morning, the first smell that wafts into the street is of bread. A few hours later, it is cakes, then khari or puffs and, after that, biscuits, including the famous Shrewsbury, as they come out of ovens.

“Kayani is much younger than a lot of other bakeries in the Camp, like Royal Bakery, Husseny Bakery and Ramsar Bakery. But, if you talk about Puneri symbols, Kayani is mentioned in the same breath as Shaniwarwada and Chitale’s bakarwadi,” says Jayesh Paranjape, a food expert and heritage walk leader with city-based Western Routes. Paranjape “grew up with Kayani” because his grandmother was from Camp. They explored the area and ate a lot from the bakery. Memories such as this are shared across Pune. “Going to Kayani is like stepping back in time,” adds Paranjape.

The bakery is located opposite Cowasjee Dinshaw Hall and Library, an institution from 1875 that was originally called Albert Edward Institute. Outside the shop, if you crane your neck high enough, you can see the letters “EM” on the facade. It stands for E Muratore, an Italian confectioner, caterer and proprietor of the restaurant called Muratore. Old postcards and documents, such as the ‘Western Guide and Directory (1933-34)’ by Thos Peters, which was priced Rs 3 at the time, have Muratore listed. “What is the shop floor today used to be a dance floor. There was an oven at the back before we came, though we had to build a bigger one afterward. The old oven was where Muratore used to make his confectioneries. The decorated ceiling, which looks like PoP, is actually embossed metal. The original marble floor is kept as it used to be,” says Rustom Kayani, grandson of Khodayar and one of the partners of the bakery.

Crowds of customers result in a constant hum in the shop that is missing from modern cafes. Assistants pack parcels of goodies and workers carry new trays of baked goods to fill the glass cases in a choreography perfected over time. The bakery has ripened in the memory of people though, today, customers also come from Mumbai and the districts. “It has come to a point that many people, visiting from anywhere in the country, feel that they need to visit the bakery. We do not publicise or take out advertisements,” says Rustom. Several years ago, the bakery was visited by armed guards of a Prime Minister who had tasted Shrewsbury biscuits and wanted to take some back to Delhi —but couldn’t because it was sold out.

Every item is freshly made at the back of the shop — as it was when Khodayar, Hormazdiar and Rustom Sr were at the helm. “People ask, ‘why don’t you branch?’ We are not interested. This is not just a business. One can open a bakery anywhere but this is a legacy. We are doing the best we can,” adds Rustom, who stands at the cash counter in the mornings. There are, currently, four partners — Hormazdiar’s sons Sohrab and Farrokh, and Khodayar’s great-grandson, Paurushasp, besides Rustom. The fifth and senior-most partner, Pervez Kayani passed away in October 2021.

E Muratore.

East Street, where Kayani stands, has long been a hub for an evening out but Pune’s hospitality industry has exploded since the heady days of old establishments, such as Victory cinema, which started in 1938. Even the girth of the city has spread. The British-era locals who were Kayani’s first customers have been replaced by millennials and migrant populations. How did the bakery stay in touch with changing tastes?

“We are not much into change, except in some things that respond to the demands of customers. Shrewsbury was always a part of our offerings but, initially, it was made with egg. In the 1990s, we experimented and found an eggless recipe. There was a demand for a vegetarian product and we respected that. Making pastries being more tedious and time-consuming, these were taken off and we went more into dry items such as cakes and biscuits. People want to carry stuff from here and go out,” says Rustom. On the other hand, they offer the same sliced bread that was their strong point in the early years. “The bread used to be supplied to hospitals and schools back then,” says Rustom.

The bakery’s fundamental practices are untouched, which means that the business is held and controlled by partners only. The mixes are a family secret and made by them in the bakery before being handed to the workers. Kayani also maintains the British-era structure, where it is housed, as a part of Pune’s heritage.

In the kitchens, gas and diesel ovens exist alongside the traditional firewood ovens. When the bakery was closed for three months during the first wave of the pandemic, the owners were faced with an unusual problem of maintaining the firewood oven. “If the oven becomes cold, a crack will develop in the dome and, slowly, the oven will collapse. We had to come in to burn a little firewood to keep the temperature constant and the oven going,” says Rustom.

The bakery is open between 7.30 am and 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. Covid has also got the bakery to tie-up with delivery partners and, now, they send out 300 deliveries each day of the weekend. “We want to deliver all over India but we don’t want franchises at all. That is out of the question. We will make what we can here, in this space, by ourselves and then supply through delivery. That has always been the tradition at Kayani,” says Rustom.