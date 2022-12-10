Know Your City: In Pune, a defence institute that trains religious teachers from different faiths

Pune is home to a one-of-its-kind defence establishment, the Institute of National Integration (INI), which trains religious teachers from different faiths who serve with Army units and formations across the country. This unique training institute has been upskilling religious teachers in behavioural sciences and psychological studies to help them serve their role as counsellors for the troops.

Religious teachers in the Army

Militaries from across the world have a tradition of chaplains or religious teachers attached to their units. These chaplains, ministers, clergy or priests traditionally perform devotional duties for the service personnel and also provide spiritual support to the troops. In the Indian context, ancient scriptures and historical records suggest that the armies and fighting forces have always drawn strength from devotional and spiritual activities. For the Indian Army, the tradition of religious teachers in the British era was carried forward even after Independence. Initially, religious teachers from various faiths were recruited by individual units and formations of the Army but, over the years, this process was institutionalised.

How the INI came into being

The idea of establishing an institution to train religious teachers primarily focussing on national integration through religious diversity came to the fore during the tenure of General O P Malhotra, who was the Chief of Army Staff from June 1978 to May 1981. The idea got the support of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Officers who have served with the INI in the past said the focus behind setting up the institute was to build on the already existing diversity of faiths within the Indian Army. The INI was raised on February 15, 1985, by Lieutenant General M L Chibber, the then Northern Army Commander. The institute is located amidst the sprawling, lush green and ecologically diverse campus of the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

The crest of the INI is a mashaal or a torch inscribed on the tricolour. It is the only formation that is privileged to wear the tricolour on its crest with the motto being ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The Sarva Dharma Sthal and multi-faith prayers

A unique feature of almost all Army formations across India where troops are stationed, deployed or trained is a place called the Sarva Dharma Sthal, which is a place of worship for all religions and faiths. The religious teachers, who are alumni of the INI, are posted with the Army units as per the composition and are in charge of the Sarva Dharma Sthal. Along with being a place where everyone can worship irrespective of their faith, the Sarva Dharma Sthal is also a symbol of harmony.

All the major ceremonies, especially the inductions and oath-taking ceremonies held at the Army establishments comprise multi-faith prayers. At the ceremonies, where ‘Presidential Colours’ or ‘Presidential Standards’ are presented to the Armed Forces units, a multi-faith prayer is always held. In such ceremonies, religious teachers from all faiths – trained at the INI – recite verses from the religious texts and pray for the troops and success in their endeavours.

The recruitment process

Based on the requirement of the number of religious teachers in various units, the Army issues notifications for their recruitment from time to time. In addition to the stipulated physical and physical fitness and medical standards, the religious teacher recruits require certain qualifications to be eligible for the training which varies from faith to faith.

The notification from the Army specifies required language qualifications as required for the devotional practices specific to those faiths along with basic training and ordainment in the practice of their respective religious rituals and ceremonies.

The applicants undergo screening comprising written tests and interviews for final selection on a merit basis. The entire recruitment process is computerised and centrally monitored. The candidates for the INI then undergo a basic six-week training course in basic military tenets at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre at Pune followed by an 11-week course at INI.

The recruits who complete the training join the Indian Army as junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in the rank of Naib Subedar as Pandits, Granthis, Maulavis, Padres and Monks.

Training at the INI

The training at the INI highlights the professionalism and pluralistic outlook that is at the core of the Indian Army’s ethos, say officers who have served at the INI in the past. The website of the Indian Army lists four key roles of the INI: To propagate national integration and secularism, to prepare religious teachers (RTs) as counsellors and facilitators, to raise the level of RTs from religious to spiritual level, and be the nodal centre for behavioural and social science.

The basic training at the institute comprises tenets and rituals of Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Christianity and Buddhism to recruits for the respective faiths. The course mainly comprises introductory modules on understanding human behaviour, psychological studies including counselling, stress management techniques, Yoga, value systems and time management. There are also modules on spiritual and philosophical studies. The INI also conducts refresher courses for religious teachers during their careers at regular intervals.

The training for religious teachers focuses on equipping them to hold sessions on soldierly qualities, secularism, religious pluralism, and conduct counselling on psychological, health and well-being-related issues. The INI also imparts training in basic understanding and knowledge of religions other than their own and also in psychological aspects underpinning military behaviour.

An INI-trained religious teacher said, “Formations suffer tragic losses in deaths of soldiers. The religious teachers are also trained in performing funeral or last-rite rituals. In cases when a religious teacher of one particular faith is not available in one particular unit, the teacher of another faith performs those rituals. This only happens in the Indian Army. All the teachers are given brief training of basic practices, notions and rituals in all the religions to which the soldiers belong.”

Religious teachers as counsellors

Army officials said that over the years, religious teachers trained at the INI have played an important role towards the well-being of troops by conducting group and individual counselling sessions, especially dealing with combat stress. If religious teachers come across individual soldiers who could use professional help to deal with stress or other psychological issues, they can be referred to the authorities concerned.

Army soldiers can be deployed to different kinds of establishments including training formations, administrative headquarters or operational areas. In many of these scenarios, soldiers have to stay away from their homes and families. Religious gatherings spearheaded by the religious teachers from the respective units often comprise motivating talks which help in keeping the morale of the soldiers high, officials said. Motivational speeches for the groups of soldiers and one-on-one counselling sessions by religious teachers help them deal with combat stress and family issues.