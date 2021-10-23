Know Your City: Bavankhani, a ‘place of pleasure’ in Peshwa-era Pune

It was a two-storeyed chawl in Shukrawar Peth that wasn’t much different from the other buildings around it. But Bavankhani – literally a home with 52 chambers – stood out for its occupants and activities. Was it a place that housed courtesans who sang and danced for the nobility? Or did it cater to desires of the flesh of powerful men of the time? Although it is difficult to determine which of the two it was, what appears to be certain is that it was an object of great enchantment and considerable infamy in 18th and 19th century Pune.

As per historians, Bavankhani was established during the reign of Balaji Baji Rao who issued an order to Jiwajipant Khasgiwale, a senior official in his court, for setting up a new Peth on the southern end of the then city. Khasgiwale, who wielded considerable influence in the city at the time, established the Peth in 1748-1750. Shukrawar Peth, also known as Visapur for some time, had several important buildings including the Peshwa’s own Shukrawar Wada, Talimkhana (gymnasium) and military structures such as those housing infantry and artillery. It was also home to a number of elite personalities of the time.

The chambers of Bavankhani were rented out to the ‘kalawantins’ but the ownership of the building remained with the Peshwas.

A picture of a performance of 'Ghashiram Kotwal' depicting a performance in Bavankhani. (Pic: Theatre Academy, Pune)

As per NV Zoshi’s Pune Shaharache Varnan, written in 1868 and which largely relies on public memory of historical events, Khasgiwale persuaded the courtesans – Kalawantins in Marathi –who were spread across the city to shift their base to this centrally located new Peth. Bavankhani was so well-known that, as per Zoshi, it was difficult to find a man or even a child who hadn’t heard of it.

With the passage of time, the existence of Bavankhani had nearly been erased from public memory until interest was rekindled by prominent references to the place in ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’, Vijay Tendulkar’s period satire. In the play, first staged in 1972 to great controversy, Bavankhani is visited by locals, often surreptitiously, to enjoy the guilty pleasures of erotic Lavani songs and dances and hear stories of the affairs of ‘Raghu-Maina’, while their wives wait at home.

Archival records and correspondence from the Peshwa’s office suggest that some of the prominent courtesans that lived in Bavankhani or its vicinity were Chandri Naykin, Saguni Kalawantin and Venkat Narsi, who were often invited by the Peshwas to perform on special occasions.

In common perception, though, Bavankhani was seen as a place that corrupted society, especially women.

“It was a bad move by Khasgiwale,” Zoshi rued in his 1868 book. “By settling these corrupt women at this central location, he encouraged other women to follow their path. He could have settled them in a lane outside the city. Earlier, when tamashas happened on roads it caused much nuisance to the common folks. The trouble caused by Bavankhani exceeds that.”

Some contemporary scholars think of Bavankhani as a precursor to the present-day red light area in Budhwar Peth which came into existence as ‘brothel-based work’ spread to other areas from this central location.

“It (Bavankhani) forms one of the earliest references to brothel-based sex work in the city. Though prostitution did exist earlier predominantly in the form of mistresses and keeps, the introduction of Bavankhani represents a case of ‘economics of cash’ markedly different from the ‘economics of kind’ prevalent earlier,” wrote Prof Rohini Sahni and V Kalyan Shankar in ‘Prostitution and Beyond: An Analysis of Sex Work in India’ published in 2008.

“It is also an attempt at framing the institution of prostitution separate physical structures, aimed at serving not the nobility, but targeting lower section of the society,” they argued.