Kirloskar Brothers Limited Company faces cyber attack, network hacked: Police

In a suspected case of cyber attack, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly hacking into the network of Kirloskar Brothers Limited Company in Baner.

The company’s IT manager Sunil Khanjode has lodged the first information report in this case at the Hinjewadi police station.

The accused allegedly got access to the company’s virtual private network (VPN) details, and used the VPN IP address to hack into the ‘super admin’ account in the ‘network switch port’ of the company’s network, said police.

The accused allegedly activated the ‘Command is shut’ option in the ‘network switch port’. They also changed the password of the ‘super admin’ of ‘network switch port’ because of which the company’s operations on the third floor were shut for about 17 minutes on the morning of April 18, said police.

Police Inspector Ajay Jogdand of Hinjewadi police station said the cyber cell verified the complaint application filed by the Kirloskar Brothers Limited Company official and an offence was lodged against the unidentified accused. Police have booked the accused under sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is on.

