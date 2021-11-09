Kisran Gosavi sent to magisterial custody; Lashkar police to take his custody next

Kiran Gosavi, the independent witness in the NCB’s drugs-on-cruise case who is being probed by Pune police for multiple cases of cheating, was remanded to magisterial custody on Tuesday in connection with the case registered at Faraskhana police station in the city. Meanwhile, Lashkar police station, which is investigating Gosavi in another case, was granted the permission to take his custody. Lashkar police will investigate him on Wednesday, an official said.

Meanwhile, Gosavi has been sent to Yerawada jail after his police custody ended on Tuesday.

Gosavi (37), a self-styled detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case which led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, was held on October 28 in a cheating case lodged at Faraskhana police station in 2018. Two more cases were registered against him – one each at Lashkar and Wanwadi police station – for allegedly cheating people in the same manner by making false promises of helping them secure jobs at hotels in Malaysia.

He was in the custody of Faraskhana police till Tuesday.

Public prosecutor Advocate Varsha Aslekar said, “He was remanded to magisterial custody on Tuesday, after he was produced before the court as his police custody ended. He has been sent to Yerawada jail.”

Senior inspector Ashok Kadam, in-charge of Lashkar police station, said, “We have sought Gosavi’s custody. The court has granted us the permission. We will take him into our custody on Wednesday for his questioning pertaining to case registered with us.”

The FIR at Faraskhana police station against Gosavi was lodged by Chinmay Deshmukh (24), a hotel management graduate, who was allegedly duped by Gosavi of Rs 3.09 lakh on false promise of providing him a job at a hotel in Malaysia. Gosavi was pronounced an absconder by the court in 2019 after Pune police failed to arrest him. But after Gosavi’s selfie with NCB case accused Aryan Khan went viral on social media, questions were raised about his presence at the cruise ship raid on October 2.

The Pune City Police issued a look-out circular against Gosavi on October 13 to prevent him from leaving the country. On October 18, the police arrested his assistant Sherbano Qureshi from Govandi, Mumbai, alleging that money in the cheating case went into her account.

After police arrested him on October 28, Gosavi was remanded to police custody till November 5 by a court for further investigation. The court later extended his police custody till Monday and then till Tuesday.