Kiran Gosavi cheated three persons of Rs 4.05 lakh, gave them fake air tickets: Pune Police

According to a fresh FIR lodged against Kiran Gosavi, he and his aide Kusum Gaikwad allegedly cheated three persons of Rs 4.05 lakh on false assurances of providing them jobs at a big hotel in Malaysia. The complainant, a 38-year-old man from Devachi Urali, lodged the FIR at Lashkar police station on Friday.

Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, which led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was arrested on Thursday in a cheating case lodged at Faraskhana police station in 2018.

Gosavi was then remanded to police custody till November 5 for further investigation. The police have also received four other complaints of cheating against Gosavi, based on which an FIR has been lodged at the Lashkar police station and a complaint is being investigated by the Wanwadi police station.

According to police, the complainant from Devachi Urali and his two friends had contacted Gosavi in March 2018, who had assured them jobs at a hotel in Malaysia. For this purpose, Gosavi took Rs 4,05,000 from them, but never provided the promised job and instead gave fake air tickets to one of them, police said.

Assistant Police Inspector Harish Shilamkar, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Money in this case was deposited into the bank accounts of Gosavi and his aide Kusum Gaikwad. Further investigation is on.” Gosavi and Gaikwad have been booked in this case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR at Faraskhana police station against Gosavi was lodged by a hotel management graduate, Chinmay Deshmukh (24), a resident of Kasba Peth, on May 29, 2018. Gosavi had allegedly duped Deshmukh of Rs 3.09 lakh, also on false assurance of providing him a job at a hotel in Malaysia.

The police said they failed to arrest Gosavi in this case and he was declared absconder by a court in 2019. But after Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media, questions were raised about his presence at the NCB’s cruise ship raid on October 2. The Pune City Police had then issued a lookout circular against Gosavi on October 13 to prevent him from leaving the country. On October 18, the police arrested his assistant, Sherbano Qureshi, in Govandi, Mumbai, alleging that money in the cheating case went into her account.

After his arrest, police had told the court that Gosavi was a “notorious job racketeer” who may have cheated several unemployed young men on false assurances of providing them jobs in foreign countries.

Pune police have found that the SIM card in his possession was procured in the name of one ‘Sachin Siddheshwar Sontakke’ by allegedly submitting fake documents. Gosavi had also lived in various cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Solapur, Satara and Vijapur, allegedly using the fake name ‘Samit Patil’.