Teams dispatched to nab Kiran Gosavi: Pune Police

Pune Police said they have dispatched teams to arrest Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship raid case.

Gosavi, who is wanted by Pune Police in a 2018 case of cheating, had spoken to some reporters in Mumbai on Monday claiming that he was going to surrender in Lucknow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Priyanka Narnavre said, “We have seen media reports in which Gosavi is claiming that he will surrender. But we have not been informed of anything in that regard till now. We have formed teams to trace him and these teams have been dispatched to different locations.” Another officer said that one of the teams has gone to Uttar Pradesh.

Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the NCB in the narcotics-related raid on the Cordelia cruise ship in the first week of October.

While questions were raised about Gosavi’s involvement in the NCB raid, it came to light that he is a wanted accused in a case in Pune. The complainant in the case, Chinmay Deshmukh, had lodged the first information report (FIR) against Gosavi at Faraskhana police station on May 29, 2018. According to the FIR, Gosavi had posted an advertisement for hospitality sector jobs on social media platforms and Deshmukh had gotten in touch with him. Gosavi allegedly assured him at the time that he would provide a job to Deshmukh in Malaysia and then asked him to transfer Rs 3.09 lakh to a bank account, citing various reasons, between November 2017 and March 2018.

However, Deshmukh never got the job nor was the money returned. Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, police had booked Gosavi for cheating, impersonation and also under sections of the Information Technology Act. On October 13, Pune city police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Gosavi in this case, to prevent his escape from the country. On October 18, police had arrested a 27-year-old woman, Sherbano, who worked as an assistant to Gosavi and he had used her account to receive the money from Deshmukh.